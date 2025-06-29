Liberian News: JNB Foundation Donates Medical Supplies To Clinic In Gd. Gedeh

Monrovia-A non-governmental organization named in honour of Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai (JNB), the JNB Foundation, has donated a variety of medical supplies to the Tuzon Clinic, located Tuzon, Grand Gedeh County.

The donated items comprise assorted medical supplies including hand sanitizers, examination gowns, soap dispensers, and other essential medical tools intended to strengthen the clinic’s operation in serving the local community.

During a ceremony for the presentation of the supplies recently, Deputy Executive Director of the JNB Foundation, Henry Saah Flanpor, stated that the donation underscores the Foundation’s dedication to aiding the Ministry of Health in elevating healthcare services, particularly in rural areas.

“The JNB Foundation is dedicated to partnering with the Government in delivering quality healthcare to our citizens,” noted Flanpor, who indicated that “These supplies are crucial for saving lives and uplifting the spirits of healthcare workers in remote locations like Tuzon.”

Local authorities and healthcare personnel received the donated items, expressing appreciation for the support provided to the community’s lone health facility.

Tuzon City Mayor, Sam Doe, who accepted the donation on behalf of the community, commended the JNB Foundation for its timely contribution, calling it both historic and impactful.

“This marks the first instance in our history that a humanitarian effort has been made through a presidential foundation,” said Mayor Doe, adding; “We are thankful to the JNB Foundation for considering the needs of Tuzon and contributing to our community’s well-being.”

Mayor Doe then pleaded with the Foundation to sustain its humanitarian endeavors, especially in other hard-to-reach areas across the nation, and called on other organizations to follow the JNB Foundation’s good example.

Madam Beatrice Jallah, Officer-in-Charge of the TuzonClinic, also expressed her gratitude for the donation, remarking that the supplies would significantly address some immediate needs of the clinic.

“We appreciate the JNB Foundation for their foresight and for recognizing the health requirements of our people,” Jallahstated.

“I assure you that these items will be utilized as intended,” she emphasized, noting that the medical supplies would enhance the clinic’s infection and prevention strategies, and ensure safer patient care.

The donation ceremony was attended by local leaders, healthcare professionals, and community residents, all of whom celebrated the initiative as a beacon of hope and progress for Tuzon.