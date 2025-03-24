Liberian News: Jamesetta Kugmeh Flown Out For Advanced Medical Treatment

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-In a heartwarming display of community support, it has been announced that, a beloved sister and community member, has been flown out of Liberia for Jamesetta Kugmeh advanced medical treatment.

This decision comes after careful consideration and the urgent need for specialized care that could not be provided locally.

To cover the substantial cost of her medical bills, an amount totaling US$8,011 and L$73,220 has been raised. These funds were withdrawn to ensure that Jamesetta receives the best possible treatment during her recovery process. The generosity of the donors has been a beacon of hope for Jamesetta and her family in this difficult time.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support, as friends, family, and well-wishers expressed their gratitude to those who contributed to the fund. Many have already started praying for her swift recovery, sending positive thoughts and well wishes to her on her journey.

The family has pledged to keep the public updated on her condition, promising to provide more details as they receive them. In the meantime, they urge everyone to continue keeping Jamesetta in their prayers, as they hold on to hope for her healing.

The gesture to help fund her treatment not only highlights the importance of community but also serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in times of need. Jamesetta’s family and friends are deeply appreciative of the support shown during this challenging time.