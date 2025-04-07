Liberian News: Int’l Law Group Discloses Legal Support For Koffa

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia– One of the senior partners of the international Law Group Ambassador Medina A. Wesseh has disclosed that the law firm has been supportive of the legal processes of embattle Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa.

According to her, the law firm of which the embattled speaker is an established member maintained a setting distant while at the sometime been very supportive of him in the legal battle with other members of the House contending his seat of a speakership.

Narrating further on Truth FM Friday, the former Secretary General of the Mano River Union Amb. Wesseh asserted that the international Law Group has some of the best brightest lawyers in the country stressing that their lead lawyer, Cllr Jonathan Massaquoi, is with other lawyers who are providing legal services for the embattled Speaker.

She further disclosed that the legal firm has been quiet to respect the legal processes as it goes on noting that they have observe the movement to which they can engaged the processes with the embattled speaker.

Disclosing the objectives for which the International Law Group for coming publicly to speak out on the legal issue of Cllr Koffa, Amb, Wesseh asserted disclosed that Cllr. Jerome Verdier, the Executive Director of the International Justice Group spoke authoritively that the international law group has nearly all of the major contracts from the government and concessions needed a clarity of which she was prepared to provide to anyone who have pupated that the International Law Group has any contract as of this date to show the evidence.

“We started in 2012, and we have different kinds of retainershipswith different entities private and public international and that’s what law firms do with clients and diversity of interest, “she indicated.

Amb. Wesseh also revealed that the law firm do not have any contract that was indicated by Cllr. Verdier. She further disclosed that the she follows up with the retaining of the contract with the LPRC and that of the Central Bank of Liberia but indicated that LPRC has informed them that to retain the contract as of February of 2025 contrary to Cllr Verdict’s assertion.