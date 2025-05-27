Liberian News: ‘I’ll Be Rebel General’

Monrovia-Senator Edwin Snowe may not have a smooth ride with is presidential ambition amidst growing opposition and criticism from different sides of the social and political divide.

Days after disclosing his intention to put a group together (Political Action Group) that would advise him ahead of the race in 2029 for the presidency, the arrows of condemnation and debasement started to rise against him.

Political Commentator, Henry Costa, is one of several Liberians who may stand in his way, vowing to use every available means to either stop him or undermine his leadership should he succeed.

Costa, fondly referred to as Pedro, did not hid his intention should Snowe excel to the highest office of the land – the presidency.

In a recent social media podcast, Costa has sharply reacted to Senator Snowe’s expression of interest in vying for the highest office of the land – the presidency – saying he would stop at nothing to ensure Snowe does not succeed including becoming a rebel, to rebel against him should he succeed.

“Edwin Snowe says he wants to be president 2029; God have mercy,” Costa exclaimed in a social media video two days ago. “That one, I will be rebel general, I will go in the bush to start war, “he added, while also swearing to God (Allah). “If I not be general, change my name; God forbid, I will be General Pedro,” Costa stressed in a manner seemed as expression of his disparagement and opposition to Senator Snowe over his presidential ambition.

Costa is of the belief that Senator Snowe has not done enough for the Liberia apart from seeking his own ambition and political interest.

“When last Edwin Snowe ever advocated from the Liberian people, when has ever advocated for anything that benefits the Liberian people, apart from things that benefit his own interest,” Costa, widely known as Pedro, quipped.

What Snowe does best, he claimed, is to be in the nucleus of every government that comes to power and always creating conduits to endear himself, saying that they will castrate all the country’s political enemies who go at every length to “milk the country” and “enrich themselves.”

Senator Snowe has in recent been galvanizing preparatory momentum, beginning with the formation of what he termed “political action group” that strategize and advise him on his political future.

But Costa said he would amass every force to ensure Snowe does not succeed, classifying him as someone he uses the Liberian people to enrich himself.

However, besides the formation of such group is also accusation coming from the Liberian government, regarding an “irresponsible and inflammatory” remarks he reportedly made to leverage his ties within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the failure of the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The government, in a statement, accused Senator Snowe of threatening to use his sub-regional influence to sabotage the Boakai administration.

“The senator is alleged to have said he would discourage foreign direct investment to Liberia and make the country “ungovernable and unstable” until he becomes president, the statement read.

“The Government of Liberia reminds Mr. Snowe and others who may hold similar views that no citizen is licensed to undermine his or her own country by using regional or international platforms for selfish ambitions or destabilization.”

But Senator did not allow sleeping dogs to lie as he in equal measure responded and described the accusations as false, unfounded, and damaging to his character.

“I have just come across an unfortunate and deeply troubling statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information, purportedly attributing to me inflammatory and irresponsible remarks allegedly intended to undermine and destabilize the Government of Liberia,” the senator wrote.

He further stated that he is working to verify the authenticity of the publication and, if confirmed to be accurate, he would demand a full, independent, and transparent investigation into what he termed “malicious accusations” against him.