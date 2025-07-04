Liberian News: House Summons Transport Officials

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-The House of Representatives has summoned the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Airport Authority to appear before Plenary next Tuesday following an emergency landing involving ASKY Airlines and a wave of public outrage over missing luggage, poor communication, and alleged safety lapses.

The move comes in response to a formal communication from Montserrado County District #7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn, who described the incident as a “life-threatening event” and accused ASKY of “reckless actions and negligence.”

The flight in question–originating from Accra and bound for Monrovia–was forced to make an emergency landing in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, last Thursday. The event triggered widespread public concern, fueled by viral social media accounts from passengers who described disorganized ground response, lack of communication, and failure to deliver luggage.

“Lives are lost around the world due to poor handling of travel protocols,” Rep. Dahn wrote in his letter to Plenary. “We must act swiftly and decisively to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

One of the most detailed firsthand accounts came from WadeiPowell, who was on board the diverted flight. Writing on Facebook, Powell said:

“THAT PLANE SHOULD NEVER HAVE LEFT ACCRA. ASKY’s actions were negligent and reckless! They did this only to save money and not incur additional airport charges.”

Powell recounted a chaotic boarding process, describing how passengers were rushed onto the plane just 10–12 minutes after offloading, while cleaners were still onboard. She said the flight was already delayed 40 minutes before boarding began.

“We had to wait at the plane door for another 10 minutes because they were still cleaning the plane. That’s how rushed they were.”

Roughly 30 minutes into the flight, she said the aircraft began moving erratically, followed by an announcement that they would be making an emergency landing in Abidjan due to technical problems.

“We were delivered in Abidjan and not a single ASKY rep gave us any sort of information. Not even a bottle of water was offered,” she wrote.

When the passengers finally arrived in Monrovia, another ordeal awaited them—none of their luggage had arrived.

“They saw us standing there. They were only interested in leaving the airport,” Powell posted. Her bags reportedly arrived two days later—one soaked through and the other moldy.

Other passengers echoed her frustration. “We got to Liberia only to later realize… they left at least a luggage of each of the passengers behind in Accra,” wrote Julius Jeh. Another, Wantoe Teah, added, “ASKY Airlines is arriving in Liberia without passengers’ luggage, and now even departing Liberia without luggage.”

Rep. Dahn’s request for a legislative inquiry urges the invited agencies to provide detailed answers on, the cause of the emergency landing, current aircraft safety and maintenance protocols, passenger rights and baggage handling proceduresand concrete steps to prevent future incidents

The hearing, expected to draw public and media attention, comes amid mounting pressure from civil society groups and aviation watchdogs for accountability.

“The safety of passengers is non-negotiable,” said a transportation analyst who requested anonymity. “This incident should be a wake-up call for both regulators and airlines operating in Liberia.”

ASKY Airlines, headquartered in Lomé and operating in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, has been widely regarded as one of West Africa’s leading carriers since its launch in 2010. The airline operates Boeing 737 MAX aircraft across key regional routes, including Accra–Monrovia.

But its recent troubles at Roberts International Airport, a keyWest African hub are prompting fresh scrutiny into both airline compliance and government oversight.

An anonymous former airport official disclosed that the incident reflects deeper systemic issues.

“This is not just about ASKY. It’s a regulatory failure. The airport authority needs to enforce the rules. Passenger lives are at stake.”

Legislators are already hinting at possible sanctions if the investigation reveals negligence.

“We cannot allow our citizens to be treated with such disregard,” said Bong County Senator Prince Moye. “This calls for urgent legislative intervention to ensure the safety and dignity of travelers.”

Consumer rights advocates are demanding new safety reforms, better emergency communication protocols, and proper compensation for affected passengers.

The upcoming hearing is expected to include testimony from senior Ministry of Transport officials, Liberia Airport Authority executives, and possibly representatives of ASKY Airlines.