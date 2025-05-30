Liberian News: House Passes Laws Granting Kamatahum, Langbamda, Massambolahun Township Status In Lofa

Monrovia-Members of the House of Representatives has enacted three separate laws granting Kamatahun, Massambolahun Township Status in WanhassaAdministrative District and Langbamda Township which will provide for the governance within FoyaTengia respectively.

The decision of the full body of the House of Representatives was taken on Thursday, 29 May during its 6th day sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 2nd Session of the 55th Legislature; based on recommendations contained in Reports submitted by the Joint Committee on Judiciary, Internal Affairs and Ways, Means and Finance.

“During our investigation, it was proven that considering the long distance from one location to the other, people term to take law into their hand meaning they avoid using judicial processes and there are in most instance, economic exploitation.” The report stated.

The reports also stated the passage of the law will create job opportunities, there by delegating judicial, social- economic and political responsibilities to other people for the efficient running of the township.