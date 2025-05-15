Liberian News: House of Representatives Ready for Robust Oversight

Monrovia-Following the political intention at the House of Representatives, the plenary, which is the highest decision-making body, has engaged in robust oversight. The House Plenary has summoned the Chairman of the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force to appear before them on Thursday, 22 May, to provide a comprehensive report on the entity’s achievements since its establishment.

In a release from the House Press and Public Affairs indicated that Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin is the Chairman of the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force.

The release disclosed that Members of the House of Representatives reached the decision on Thursday, May 15, during the 2nd Day Sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 2nd Session of the 55th Legislature, which was prompted by a communication from P. Mike Jury is the Representative of the Electoral District 1, Maryland County.

In his communication, Representative Jury indicated that, since the establishment of the entity through Executive Order #126, renewed March 5, 2025, by Executive Order #145, there seems to be no concrete information on the achievements, operations and mandates of the institution.

“It is important for the Liberian People to know what is happening at the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force. The Liberian will be happy to know the gaps between what goes missing and what is recovered, and what is ultimately returned.” Jury stated in his communication.

Following the reading and floor debate, Plenary agreed through a motion to invite Chairman Edwin Kla Martin to appear before the full body on Thursday, 22 May, to provide a full report on the workings of the entity.