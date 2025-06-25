Liberian News: House Mandates Review Of Nat’l Police Trust Fund Act

Monrovia-The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on National Security and Judiciary to review a pivotal new bill titled “An Act to Establish the Liberia National Police Trust Fund of 2025” within two weeks.

The proposed legislation, submitted by Representative James M. Kolleh of Bong County District No. 2, aims to establish a dedicated Trust Fund to support and modernize law enforcement in Liberia.

Designed as a corporate body with the ability to own assets, sue and be sued, and manage contracts, the Trust Fund seeks to provide sustainable financial backing for police operations.

Its functions would span from upgrading security infrastructure and supporting the welfare of officers to funding community policing, intelligence initiatives, and technological innovation in policing.

Rep. Kolleh emphasized that the enactment of this bill would enhance professionalism in the Liberia National Police, improve emergency response capabilities, and strengthen public trust through accountability and transparent resource use.