Liberian News: Host Community In Bassa Endorses ArcelorMittal

The host community in Grand Bassa County has wholeheartedlywelcome and endorsed ArcelorMittal for the extension of the company’s investment and approval of its 3rd mineral development agreement (MDA).

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Chief, Elders, women and youth in the county noted, “We, the communities of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), in Grand Bassa County, have for months been hearing about ongoing negotiations between the government and Mittal Steel and have decided to stand together in one voice and present what we think about the company to our government.”

They added, “We want to say that we support the decision of the government to allow ArcelorMittal to expand and we want the government to make sure that the company and many other companies continue to be with us. Our decision for this endorsement is driven by the numerous contributions that AML has made to Liberia’s economic situation and its ongoing role as a driver of social progress across Liberia.”

They noted in the statement that when ArcelorMittal first engaged with Liberia in 2005, at a time when their country had just come from war and many big companies did not trust us to come and invest. But Mittal did not hold back, they came to Liberia and represented the largest investment since our war ended. AML’s timely intervention showed the rest of the world that Liberia was and is open for business and on a path to recovery and progress. Since that time, AML’s operations have been a key part of our lives, creating jobs, helping local businesses, and contributing to our rising national revenue.

They noted that while no investment project is without its challenges, “We acknowledge that Mittal has always demonstrated willingness to sit-down and with us the local people, and our leaders, particularly when is a problem or disagreement. We the people in these affected communities are aware that not all provisions of the current Mineral Development Agreement have been fully met, but we recognize the company and our government’s ongoing commitment to resolving issues in a manner that benefits all parties especially those of us in communities. But like our old people say there is no to getting things in place is not a one-day thing, it is a work in progress, and we remain hopeful that with dialogue, solutions will be reached for the betterment of all.”

“History will judge us harshly if we say because AML has not done everything right, we want to drive them out of our country. We will be selfish if we say because our children are not working with AML and because we don’t have jobs the company should leave. One way or the other, Mittal pays one million dollars every year to Grand Bassa County and this money is supposed to be used to do development in our county. The fact is that many people are still struggling to even make ends meet, to deny them the opportunities that ArcelorMittalnew investment brings because we claim to be angry with existing challenges with the company will be unfair.”

ArcelorMittal is the largest private-sector employer in Liberia, with over 3,000 Liberians. The impact of these jobs extends across our country because when one person has a job in Liberia, they take care of more than ten other people.

Additionally, AML’s partnerships with local businesses create opportunities and contribute to our communities’ economic sustainability.

“ArcelorMittal Liberia we are aware pays more money to the government than any other company through taxes, royalties, and other financial obligations. The company’s contributions to Liberia’s national coffers support key sectors such as healthcare, education, and community roads that are critical to our country’s development. This money paid to the government makes the Government to run and address its developmental plan,” the citizens added.

“Fellows, citizens, beyond the mineral development agreement, AML has demonstrated a deep commitment to social progress in Liberia, particularly its host communities. And for those who may doubt our endorsement for the company to expand, look at what is happening in Kpuu Town, a scene of a major massacre during the war and people were killed there. But when the war was over the only school building in the town was made of mud and sticks and children sat on the ground with leaking roofs to attend classes. Look at what is there today. A modern school building fully constructed by, money from ArcelorMittal.”one of the chiefs noted.

According to them, outside of the agreement with the government, Mittal is building schools, and clinics and is today helping the government to build a new hospital in Buchanan to replace the government hospital which has been on fire for about three times.

They pointed to AML’s some of the projects that the company has in recent months embarked including the St. John Teachers’Quarters in St. John, Wee Statutory Distric, Siahn Public Schoolin Wee Statutory District, Boeglay Maternal Waiting Homes – Boeglay Town, in Wee Statutory District, Fencing of GorbleeHigh School Fencing in Wayzon City, Duwein Market Construction – Duwein Town, Wee Statutory District, FDA Market Construction – FDA Junction, Wee Statutory District, Big Joe Town Market Construction – Big Joe Town, in BuchanaDistrict

Moore Town Hall Construction – Moore Town, Buchanan, 4.6 km Barconic Road Rehabilitation in Buchanan City

Fairground Community Town Hall Construction – Fairground, Buchanan City among others.

They further noted, “With these interventions, we firmly believe that the company’s expansion presents a transformational opportunity for our country, particularly for us the host countries. This multi-billion-dollar investment will including create over 2,000 new jobs, providing much-needed employment and reducing Liberia’s unemployment rate, generate $200 million in annual revenue, further contributing to national economic growth, facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art ore concentrator, which will add value to Liberia’s iron ore and boost the local economy, upgrade the port and rail infrastructure, strengthening Liberia’s transport backbone and facilitating more efficient movement of goods.”

“While we acknowledge and celebrate AML’s contributions to Liberia’s growth and development, we, the people in the affected communities in Grand Bassa, believe that it is time to deepen the positive impact of AML’s presence in our communities. Therefore, we call on the Government of Liberia to engage in a negotiation process with ArcelorMittal that ensures the following outcomes: Increased Social Development Fund: The annual social development fund for Grand Bassa County should be raised to $2,000,000 for more community projects, including the construction of modern schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure, more Jobs for Affected Communities: AML should prioritize employment opportunities for host community residents, and ensure that there is access to jobs arising from this expansion, investment in Skills Development: AML must expand technical and vocational training programs by establishing a VTC-style center like the one in Yekepa to Buchanan. The center will empower our children with the skills needed to get employment and earn money, community Infrastructure Development, AML should continue investing in key community infrastructure, including roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, to elevate living standards for residents.

Thy at the same time call on AML to expanded Scholarship opportunities adding that, “We need more local and international scholarships to enable the children and young people of Grand Bassa, particularly those from the directly affected communities to pursue high school, bachelor’s, master’s degrees, and advanced training.”

“We understand that a stable, predictable investment environment is essential for attracting long-term partners like ArcelorMittal. We urge the Government of Liberia to support the extension of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations, ensuring that this crucial investment continues to provide lasting benefits to our counties and our nation for generations to come, the statement concluded.