Liberian News: Hope Ignited in Zannah Town

Monrovia-Joy and anticipation filled the air in Zannah Town, Rural Montserrado, as a high-level delegation from the World Bank, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection’s Project Management Unit, and the Service Providers; Plan International Liberia (Lead Service Provider), and its consortium organizations ActionAid Liberia, and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) visited the Zannah community, the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) community in Toddee District.

Zannah Town, one of 99 LWEP communities in Montserrado County and among 498 target communities in six project counties, is now part of a transformative initiative aiming to reshape the lives of women and girls across Liberia. Zannah Town currently has 1,151 beneficiaries, including 587 women and 564 men, reflecting the project’s inclusive approach while keeping women at the forefront.

Funded by the World Bank with a total investment of US$44.6 million, and implemented by Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, through Service providerorganizations, the LWEP is a multi-sectoral effort aligned with the government’s ARREST Agenda, targeting persistent barriers to gender equality through community-driven development.

Speaking at the event, residents and project beneficiaries described the day as “historic” and “life-changing.” Local leaders expressed gratitude for what they called a long-awaited intervention that directly targets women who constitute 70% of the beneficiaries.

“This visit gives us hope,” said Leemu Flomo, a leader of a local Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA). “From what we have learned from Catholic Relief Services and Plan International Liberia in the past, we can now boast of making our own money. Our farms are big…big… and our harvests are better now than ever.”

The World Bank delegation’s visit to Zannah was primarily to observe Component Three of the Livelihoods and Women’s Empowerment Project (LWEP), which focuses on grants and livelihood support. This component provides group-based economic and social assistance, including access to non-refundable loans, Village Saving and Loan Associations (VSLAs), technical and business training, as well as life skills development. Overall, the LWEP aims to enhance social and livelihood services for women and girls in targeted communities, promote positive social norms, and strengthen government capacity to empower women and girls through a ‘whole community’ approach that engages multiple actors at different levels.

Representing the World Bank, Global Director Robin Mearns commended the community’s resilience and potential:

“We are deeply inspired by your courage and commitment. This project belongs to you, and we are excited to see how it transforms your community and livelihoods,” the World Bank’s Globah Director told the women and men present.

Through the Government of Liberia, LWEP plays a central role in ActionAid Liberia’s programming as it advances women’s rights and economic justice which aligns with AAL’s key priority one and two that focuses on Women Rights, and Economic Justice with emphasis on Strengthening the Comprehensive Sexual Reproduction Rights for women and girls’ participation in school. The LWEP Component Three, which talks about Grants and Livelihoods with emphasis on Climate Justice, also aligns with AAL’s Country Strategy Paper Priority Three that focuses on Climate Justice and Humanitarian Response.

This partnership is not just about development; it’s about justice. ActionAid is proud to be providing services to the hard-to-reach communities on behalf of the Gender Ministry in Liberia.

The visit to Zannah Town by the World Bank, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and their partners marked a fundamental moment for the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP). With an investment of US$44.6 million.

The Liberia Women’s Empowerment Project envisions reaching at least 267,200 beneficiaries. Of this number, 36,000 persons will directly benefit from the Grants and Livelihood support. Additionally, the project enhances access to health services and education, particularly for girls, to ensure they stay in school.

It also promotes gender equality and prevents gender-based violence through community initiatives, uniting government and NGOs to advance women’s rights and economic justice.

As the delegation departed, hope and determination filled Zannah Town. The LWEP promises a more just and equitable future for all, reflecting a collaborative effort to uplift communities and foster positive social change.

The project’s comprehensive approach addresses economic empowerment, health, education, and community-based activism, ensuring a holistic impact on the lives of women and girls in Liberia.

Under this project, six counties are benefiting which include Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, and Gbarpolu.