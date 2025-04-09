Liberian News: Hard Work Pays

Monrovia-Liberian Journalist Trokon G. Flahnma has been honored with the Excellent Service Award for his outstanding and invaluable contributions to the Jonahsa Foundation Inc.

Jonahsa Foundation is a non-for-profit organization that works tirelessly to improve the lives of underprivileged children across Liberia. The foundation is dedicated to providing essential humanitarian services in various areas, including mental health support, agricultural development, and its flagship educational programs, which help children access quality education.

Flahnma, who has been a dedicated volunteer with the JonahsaFoundation since 2022, holds the position of Director of Media and Communications. His work has been pivotal in enhancing the visibility of the foundation’s efforts, promoting its programs, and helping to engage the public and potential donors in supporting the cause. His expertise in media outreach and communication has played a crucial role in spreading the foundation’s mission and building partnerships that benefit the children it serves.

The award ceremony, which took place on April 5, 2025, along the GSA Road in Paynesville, was a grand occasion attended by a diverse group of people from various institutions and organizations.

The event was marked by joyous singing, dancing, and celebrations, as well as speeches that underscored the importance of community service and giving back to those in need. The atmosphere reflected the deep appreciation for the work done by Flahnma and the Jonahsa Foundation in making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in Liberia.

In his speech at the event, Flahnma expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Jonahsa Foundation for recognizing his efforts. He also encouraged other citizens to actively participate in giving back to society, especially in the education and welfare of less privileged children.

“I sincerely thank the Foundation for its remarkable efforts in supporting Liberia’s youth. “The work you do is so important, and I am proud to be a part of it. I hope this award serves as an inspiration for others to join hands and contribute to the well-being of our children,” Flahnma said.

Flahnma also extended thanks to the donors who have supported the foundation’s work. He emphasized that their generosity and commitment are what enable organizations like Jonahsa to continue their important work in communities that need it most. Flahnma, known for his work as a senior reporter at Spoon FM/TV, is also a contributor to various online platforms and newspapers, further amplifying his influence in raising awareness about social issues in Liberia.

Jonah Barcon, the CEO of the Jonahsa Foundation, expressed his deep appreciation for Flahnma’s contributions and the impact he has made through his volunteer work. Barcon emphasized that the honoring ceremony was a way of acknowledging Flahnma’s tireless efforts and ensuring that his hard work did not go unnoticed. “This recognition is well-deserved,” Barcon said. “Trokon has been instrumental in our efforts, and his commitment to the cause has helped us reach more people and achieve greater things. His service to the foundation is invaluable.”

In addition to Flahnma’s award, Mr. Philip Tarr, another dedicated volunteer of the Jonahsa Foundation, was honored and named the foundation’s official Music Ambassador. Tarr’s role involves using his musical talents to raise awareness for the foundation’s work and to engage the community in fun and creative ways. His appointment was a testament to the foundation’s dedication to involving various talents and perspectives in its mission.

The Jonahsa Foundation continues to be a beacon of hope for thousands of underprivileged children across Liberia. Through its ongoing efforts in education, mental health, and agriculture, the foundation is helping to create a brighter future for the next generation. The organization remains committed to expanding its reach and providing more children with the opportunities they need to succeed.