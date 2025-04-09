Liberian News: Greenville Port Undergoes Renovation

Monrovia-In an effort to improve infrastructure development in Liberia’s Port sector, the Management of Greenville Port in Sinoe County has embarked upon a massive renovation work at the Port’s facility in Southeastern Liberia.

The move by the visionary management team led by SekouDukuly is among other things, part of the NPA’S broader commitment to modernizing port infrastructure development across Liberia.

The ongoing renovation which began Sunday focuses on upgrading six key infrastructure facilities including the rehabilitation of the road leading from the port entrance to the pier.

According to the management’s team, such an initiative is a significant step towards ensuring improved operational standards and strengthening the port’s capacity to accommodate increased maritime activities.

Additionally, The NPA Management’s move is also in alignment with the Board of Directors’ resolution and its commitment to the development of port infrastructures around the country.

As a means of empowering local businesses within the County, The contract for the renovation of infrastructures at Greenville Port was awarded to the PA Engineering and Construction Company (PAECC) and Raph Engineer and Construction Associates—two reputable construction firms operating in Sinoe County.

The NPA stated that as part of best practices, the selection followed a rigorous bidding process in adherence to Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) regulations, ensuring transparency and competitive participation.

During the official signing ceremony and project handover, Cllr. Sylvia A. Tarley, Director of the Port of Greenville, emphasized the importance of timely and quality execution.

She noted that the Board of Directors and the senior management team are keen on efficiency and effectiveness in the project’s implementation.

Madam Tarley urged contractors to adhere to the highest engineering standards as they work to revitalize the port’s key infrastructure.

The Greenville Port Boss at the same time extended profound gratitude and appreciation to President Joseph N. Boakai for his unwavering support of Liberia’s infrastructure agenda and his commitment to the NPA’s modernization efforts.

According to Cllr. Tarley, the NPA Management headed by Sekou A. M. Dukuly is fully involved with the rehabilitation of the Port of Greenville which is a significant milestone in strengthening Liberia’s seaport facilities and bolstering economic activities within the region.