Liberian News: Grand Gedeans Want Joint Funeral For Late Pres. Doe, His Wife

Monrovia-Citizens of Grand Gedeh County, home of former President Kanyon Doe and his wife, former First Lady, Nancy Bohn Doe, have appealed to the Liberian government to consider having burial the same and also laying them side each other.

Former First Lady Doe died last week following his protracted period of sickness, three decades after her husband, former President Doe, lost his life in very brutal manner at the hands of rebels in Caldwell, the outskirts of Monrovia.

Doe, then sitting President, was captured on September 9, 1990 at the Free Port of Monrovia by rebels of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) commanded by then Field Marshal, Prince Yormie Johnson.

Doe had gone to the Freeport, then the base of the Economic Community of West Africa Monitoring Force (ECOMOG), a conglomeration of soldiers drawn from West Nation Nations to help quell the civil war in Liberia, as a reciprocal visit after Johnson had paid similar visit to the BTC, then controlled by loyal troops of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The former President’s good intention was met with resistance from Johnson’s forces, who forced their way into office Doe was to hold talks with ECOMOG Commander, General Arnold Quinoo, a Ghanaian.

According to reports, the lady first lady is expected to be buried next month. However, the local administration of the county wants the Liberian government consider having the burial for the two former national leaders the same day.

The former first lady’s death following years of endless appeals to the Liberian government, past and present, for her benefits.

She appeared on radio stations, held press conferences, appealing and begging for her just benefits as former first lady of the Republic, but to no avail as both the Weah and Boakai administrations made no efforts, not even compassionate ground to grant her listening ears.

However, Superintendent Alex Grant is quoted by the Liberian Broadcasting System (in LBS) as urging the government to grant them the opportunity of laying the two illustrious son and daughter of the county the same time, in order to give it far more relevance since the body of the first lady will be visible than that of her late husband’s, now skeleton.

Recall that President Boakai, in his Annual Message to the Nation, announced plans for a befitting state burial for late Presidents Samuel Doe and Willian R, Tolbert as well as other former government officials whose lives ended brutally in the 1980 Coup and the civil war.

Late President and Madam Doe are likely to go down in the history of the county forever for their joint and separate roles to putting the county in the front burner of development.

Grand Gedeh, mainly Zwedru, stands out as one the developed cities in Liberia after Monrovia, Harper, Buchanan and few others.