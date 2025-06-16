Liberian News: Grand Gedeans Brace For Painful Days

Monrovia-The people of Grand Gedeh County are bracing for a moment of mourning, wailing and lamentation as the funeral of their daughter, sister and mother, late former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe and the reburial of their illustrious son, late President Samuel Kanyon Doe are set in sight.

The funeral and reburial ceremony is planned for the later part of this month in Swedru.

The late former First Lady died three weeks ago in Monrovia following a period of illness while her husband, late President Doe died in September 1990, during the Civil War.

The late President Doe could not be given a befitting state burial due the collapse of state administration and dichotomization of the country among the different warring factions- Armed Forces of Liberia in control of parts of Central Monrovia, National Patriotic of Liberia Forces (NPFL) in control of good swathe of the country and Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) in charge of parts of Monrovia.



Why Doe’s Reburial



Reburial of the late President whose time in office saw Liberia leap in infrastructural development followed President Joseph Boakai’s announcement during his State of the Nation Address on January 27, 2025, in which he committed to ensuring dignified reburials for former Presidents William R. Tolbert, Jr. and Samuel K. Doe.

As a follow-up to the commitment, the President on February 19, 2025 constituted a National Committee for the Reburial of Former Presidents.

The state-sponsored initiative is chaired by Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, who continues to work closely with the Doe and Tolbert families in preparation for the events.



Nancy Doe’s Death



Whilst putting in place necessary arrangements for the reburials of the late Presidents, Madam Nancy Doe passed off in manners that left the country completely stunned.

It was expected she would play a meaningful role in the reburial ceremony of her late husband Doe.

However, her passing created a political fireball when former President George Weah came into the picture, issuing a statement of condolence to the Doe family.

His statement recounted Madan Doe’s humility and contributions to the nation, as well as late President Doe’s role in shaping his professional soccer career.

The Doe family represented by Veronica Mamie Doe, daughter of the late President, rebuffed the former President’s “hypocrisy”, accusing him of doing nothing for Doe family during his time in office.

The rancor between the former President and the Doe family took further nosedive when the family rejected gifts of two cows and $5,000USD from the former head of state.



Meeting with Pres. Boakai



As the misunderstanding with former President Weahremains unabated, the Doe’s family and President Boakaiare enjoying harmonious cooperation.

Last weekend, President Boakai announced he would travel to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County to attend a historic national ceremony marking the reburial of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, as well as the funeral and interment of former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe, who recently passed away in Monrovia.

The President informed the members of the Doe family who had paid him a courtesy visit at his Rehab residence that the importance of according dignity and national recognition to past leaders, describing it as his Administration’s unwavering commitment to national healing, reconciliation, and unity.

“This moment is not just about honoring the lives and service of two prominent Liberians,” the President stated, adding “It is about taking meaningful steps toward healing the deep wounds of our past, promoting reconciliation, and strengthening the bonds of national unity,” the Executive Mansion said in a release.

The President further encouraged Liberians to use such solemn occasions to confront past divisions and seek enduring solutions for peace and cohesion in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms. Veronica Mamie Doe, daughter of the late President and First Lady, expressed the family’s heartfelt gratitude to President Boakai for his compassion, support, and leadership during their time of mourning. She briefed the President on ongoing arrangements for the funeral, scheduled to take place in late June 2025 in Zwedru.

Ms. Doe was accompanied by her brother, Mr. FallahVarney Doe, and their uncle, former Grand Gedeh County Senator and former President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Mr. Isaac W. Nyenabo.

President Boakai, who served as Minister of Agriculture during the Doe Administration in the 1980s, reflected warmly on his personal and professional experiences with the late President and First Lady. As a gesture of solidarity, the President donated five cows to support the upcoming ceremonies in Zwedru.

Former President Samuel K. Doe came to power on April 12, 1980, following a military coup. He led Liberia until September 1990, when he was captured and killed by rebel forces of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) during the height of the country’s civil war.

The upcoming ceremonies mark a significant milestone in Liberia’s journey toward national reconciliation and historical reckoning.

Share this: Facebook

X

