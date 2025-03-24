Liberian News: Gov’t, World Bank Launch US$30m ‘GREAT Project’

Monrovia-The Liberian Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has officially launched the “Governance Reform & Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project,” a US$30 million World Bank-funded initiative aimed at improving access to public services, strengthening tax revenue collection, and enhancing government transparency.

Funded under the World Bank’s ID Credit Program, the project was formally launched on Thursday, March 20, 2025, by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine KpeheNgafuan at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. It is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2030.

Minister Ngafuan disclosed that the project will impact nine key government institutions, including the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), General Auditing Commission (GAC), National Identification Registry (NIR), and the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and Industry, Education, and Health.

He emphasized that the initiative will provide citizens with improved digital access to essential government services, streamline tax and procurement processes for businesses, and enhance government efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

Additionally, the project will support the expansion of digital public services, the rollout of an improved National Identification System, and the integration of government platforms through a shared digital infrastructure at the National Data Center.

Minister Ngafuan outlined the project’s core components and their respective funding allocations saying that component one is about enhancing public services ($13M), component two increasing tax revenues ($6.4M), component three strengthening accountability ($7.6M) and component four is about implementation and capacity building ($3M).

The initiative includes the introduction of a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system for better revenue generation, expansion of property tax collection, and capacity-building programs for civil servants to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will oversee the project with support from a Project Implementation Team (PIT), comprising civil servants and technical experts. The PIT will be responsible for monitoring progress, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring knowledge transfer to government employees.

Unlike traditional donor-funded initiatives, the GREAT Project focuses on long-term sustainability by emphasizing government ownership of reforms through civil servant-led implementation and change management strategies. The project also has the flexibility to expand its scope to include additional institutions and reform activities as needed.

Acting World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Mr. OyewoleAfuye, congratulated the government on the successful launch of the project, highlighting its strong ownership and collaborative approach.

“I acknowledge the sustained effort, strong ownership, and collaboration from the Government of Liberia that facilitated the preparation of the project and contributed to getting it off to a strong start,” Afuye stated.

He emphasized that the six-year project aligns with Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public institutions. He added that it will accelerate efforts to rebuild and transform key government institutions while delivering tangible benefits, particularly for citizens in remote areas.

Afuye noted that the initiative aims to address three major governance challenges that include, weak administrative service delivery due to low state presence and infrastructure constraints, a strained fiscal outlook caused by low domestic revenue mobilization, limited accountability in managing public resources, resulting in uneven service delivery.

“Insufficient revenues undermine the state’s ability to provide services, while tax collection remains a challenge in an environment with low accountability,” he remarked. “These interconnected challenges must be addressed simultaneously.”

The World Bank executive expressed enthusiasm about the project’s innovative implementation model, which prioritizes civil servant-led execution. He emphasized that this approach—new to the World Bank’s portfolio in Liberia—will enhance institutional ownership, strengthen government capacity, and cultivate a cadre of reform-driven civil servants to propel Liberia’s long-term development.

Afuye called on all ministries, agencies, commissions, and development partners to actively support the project and sustain dialogue on governance reforms. He reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to providing technical and financial support to ensure the initiative’s success.

Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, Mr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., described the project as a timely intervention that aligns with the government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

“We are not just participants in this initiative; we have a key role in executing and enforcing these reforms,” Joekai stated, thanking the government and the World Bank for empowering the CSA to play a central role in the project’s implementation.