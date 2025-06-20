Liberian News: Gov’t Places Ban Nationwide Ban On School Street Parades

Monrovia-The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police, has officially announced the immediate enforcement of a nationwide ban on street parades during school celebrations, including Gala Day, WASSCE festivities, and graduation ceremonies.

Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday, citing growing concerns over student safety, traffic disruptions, and violations of the Ministry’s 2024–2025 academic regulations.

“This is not a ban on celebration itself,” Minister Jallah clarified. “Schools may still organize parades and programs, but these must be confined to safe and appropriate spaces such as stadiums, town halls, and sports fields.”

The enforcement of this policy will be led by the Liberia National Police, and violators risk legal consequences. The Ministry is urging all school administrators, parents, and students to comply with the new directive.

However, this is not the first time such a measure has been taken. A similar ban on school street parades was announced during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. That policy, however, was not effectively enforced and eventually faded during the administration of former President George Weah, leading to a resurgence of public student celebrations across Liberia.

As the current government renews the policy, public reaction has been swift and divided.

Some parents and citizens have lauded the decision. LaureneTina Jagba Dagbe commented, “This is a brilliant idea. I just spoke about it at my son’s PTA meeting. It’s safer for our children—I hope it works.”

Cyrus Zanto also welcomed the measure, noting economic concerns. “Whole day schools are asking parents to pay $75 to $100 USD for parades. That’s complete nonsense. This ban is good—not just for safety but also for our pockets.”

Others have strongly criticized the policy, labeling it a violation of constitutional rights. Prominent activist Vandalark Patricksargued that the ban infringes on Liberians’ right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as enshrined in Articles 11, 15, and 17 of the Liberian Constitution.

“This policy did not undergo proper consultation with relevant stakeholders before being made public,” Patricks stated. “If students or schools violate public order, existing laws should be enforced, not blanket bans that discriminate against youth.”

He further suggested that instead of banning school parades, the Ministry should consider a permit-based system with measurable fees. “Let schools pay a reasonable fee, say $500, based on the size of the parade. The police would then have more resources to ensure safety and order during these events.”

Others expressed sorrow at what they view as the end of a beloved tradition. Jeremiah T. Saayolin Jr. described the news as “truly disheartening,” saying street parades were not just festivities but symbols of student pride, achievement, and community spirit.

“These parades are once-in-a-lifetime moments for many students. To take that away—even with good intentions—feels like a loss to the heart of our youth culture,” Saayolin said. “We only hope the Ministry and Police will find creative alternatives that still allow students to feel seen and celebrated.”

Minister Jallah assured the public that the Ministry remains open to dialogue and is committed to student safety without completely shutting down celebrations. The Ministry has yet to respond to criticisms about the constitutionality of the ban or whether it plans to engage stakeholders for potential policy revisions.

For now, however, the message is clear: school street parades are banned, and the government intends to enforce this directive—unlike in the past. Whether this new effort will hold or eventually fade like previous bans remains to be seen.