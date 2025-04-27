Liberian News: Gov’t Launches Skills For Work Program For Motorcyclists

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– In a major step toward economic empowerment and job diversification, the Government of Liberia has officially launched the Skills for Work Accelerated Program aimed at supporting thousands of motorcyclists across the country.

The program, which was unveiled at a well-attended ceremony in Monrovia, seeks to provide professional training, alternative livelihood skills, and business opportunities for members of the motorcyclist and tricycle communities — groups that have become vital to Liberia’s transportation sector but often face economic instability.

Delivering the program overview, Mr. John Kenyon, President of the newly Merged Federation of the Motorcyclists and Tricycles Union of Liberia, praised the initiative as a timely intervention.

“This program is about creating real opportunities for our brothers and sisters who have depended on motorcycles and tricycles as their main source of income,” Kenyon said. “It’s about opening new doors — from mechanics and entrepreneurship to technology and logistics.”

Kenyon emphasized that the Skills for Work Program is designed not just to teach new trades, but to empower participants to build sustainable businesses, thus reducing unemployment and strengthening community development. “We must prepare ourselves not just for today’s hustle, but for tomorrow’s economy,” he added.

The government’s move has been widely welcomed by motorcyclists, many of whom see the program as a pathway to financial stability and greater social inclusion. Meanwhile, organizers announced that enrollment would begin immediately, with training centers opening in key counties across Liberia.

As the program kicks off, hopes are high that it could transform the lives of thousands of young Liberians who have long relied on the informal transport sector for survival.