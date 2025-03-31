Liberian News: Gov’t Increases Over 5,000 Employees’ Salary At MOH

Monrovia-In a significant move, the Government of Liberia, through the Civil Service Agency (CSA), has increased the salaries of 5,613 employees at the Ministry of Health, marking a major milestone in the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of healthcare workers.

The salary adjustments are part of a broader effort to enhance employee motivation and retention within the health sector, backed by professionalism and efficiency.

Addressing the national media during a press briefing on Thursday in Monrovia, Civil Service Agency Director-General Dr. Josiah Joekai assured that the increment aligns with existing CSA policies aimed at rewarding professionals based on competence and qualifications.

The CSA and the Ministry of Health conducted a survey to determine the total number of active health workers, their credentials, and their salary structures. The objective was to assess the wage disparity between the highest- and lowest-paid healthcare workers. Following this rigorous exercise, the CSA developed a structural reform mechanism that led to the salary adjustments for government employees who were deemed in need of an increase.

Dr. Joekai expressed enthusiasm about the salary step-up, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of the critical role healthcare workers play in the country. He noted that the affected employees are already benefiting from the financial boost, which is expected to improve their livelihoods and morale.

“The government under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is committed to improving the welfare of its employees and ensuring they receive fair compensation,” Dr. Joekai stated. “These increments have already been reflected in employees’ monthly salaries since last month, and the government plans to extend this initiative gradually across all sectors, as employee welfare remains central to effective and efficient service delivery in the public sector.”

This salary adjustment is not exclusive to the Ministry of Health; it has also been implemented in the Ministry of Education and other security agencies. The initiative is expected to enhance employee motivation, productivity, and job satisfaction, while also aiding the retention of skilled health professionals and attracting new talent.

“When workers feel valued, they are more committed to delivering quality services,” Dr. Joekai emphasized. “In a critical sector like healthcare, retaining skilled professionals ensures consistent patient care and institutional stability.”

The salary step-up is a significant strategy for workforce motivation, stability, and improved service delivery, especially in essential sectors such as healthcare. Notably, this measure contrasts with the previous administration, under which government employees’ salaries were harmonized rather than increased. The initiative has therefore been widely welcomed by civil servants, strengthening admiration for the Unity Party-led government under the leadership of President Joseph NyumaBoakai.

Providing statistical details, Dr. Joekai disclosed that 1,116 medical doctors have received an additional US$200, raising their salaries from US$2,300 to US$2,500. Meanwhile, the lowest-paid health workers, who previously earned US$150, now receive US$180. The salary adjustment applies to all health workers, including doctors, nurses, physicians, and surgeons, regardless of their position or title.

Dr. Joekai emphasized that with these salary improvements, employees are expected to perform their duties professionally and effectively. “As the government ensures fair compensation, it also expects employees to deliver quality and timely services in saving lives. Any absenteeism during working hours will result in salary deductions as a disciplinary measure,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joekai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuously improving working conditions for its workforce, with plans for further salary reviews and welfare programs already in the pipeline.