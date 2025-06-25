Liberian News: Gov’t Gets Tough!!

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-In a sweeping move aimed at cleaning up the country’s higher education sector, the Government of Liberia, through the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), has officially shut down 31 tertiary institutions and suspended operations of 22 others for allegedly operating illegally.

Among the affected institutions are Gonet Academy–Liberia and the Professional Journalism School of Liberia, both of which are accused of running without proper accreditation and approval from the NCHE.

These actions are part of the government’s intensified efforts to uphold standards and restore integrity within Liberia’s educational system.

According to authorities at the NCHE, the decision follows months of rigorous inspections and assessments across the country. The institutions flagged were found to be in serious violation of academic, administrative, and legal benchmarks required for legitimate operation.

“These schools have failed to meet the basic requirements necessary to offer tertiary education in Liberia,” an NCHE official stated. “We are sending a strong message that the days of unauthorized, substandard institutions deceiving the public are over.”

The crackdown is also aligned with President Joseph NyumaBoakai’s ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes education reform and quality assurance.

Parents and students are being urged to verify the accreditation status of institutions with the NCHE before enrolling to avoid setbacks in their academic pursuits. The Commission has pledged to release a full list of the affected institutions and provide guidance to students affected by the closures and suspensions.

NCHE Uncovers Widespread Irregularities Across Liberian Universities and Colleges—Dozens Suspended or Ordered Closed

In a bold move to reform Liberia’s higher education system, the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) has released findings from a nationwide quality assurance and compliance assessment that exposes major institutional failures across dozens of universities and colleges.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), the Director-General of NCHE, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, disclosed that several institutions were found to be operating under deplorable academic and administrative conditions, with some even running illegally without licenses.

“The majority of institutions assessed are operating under extremely challenged conditions, with widespread issues including unqualified staff, poor infrastructure, and violations of regulatory standards,” Dr. Wonkeryor said.

The NCHE-led inspection, launched in November 2024, aimed to examine institutional governance, curriculum standards, faculty qualifications, infrastructure, student support services, research engagement, and financial management across Liberia’s higher education landscape. The exercise involved NCHE’s senior management and external consultants.

According to Dr. Wonkeryor, the effort aligns with the ARREST Agenda of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration, which prioritizes reform, transparency, and system-wide accountability.

Based on the assessment, institutions were categorized into four groups. Category A include, accredited and chartered Institutions with minor challenges (32 Institutions).

According to NCHE, these are recognized institutions that remain operational but have been directed to address specific shortcomings within a given timeframe.

Others include, the University of Liberia, Cuttington University, African Bible College, Stella Maris Polytechnic University, and Bomi County Community College.

Category B include, licensed and accredited Institutions with major challenges (25 Institutions). These institutions face severe operational or compliance issues such as lack of laboratories, qualified faculty, or proper governance. They are granted onemonth to one year to resolve these problems or risk suspension.

Others are, BlueCrest University College, George Johnson University College, United Methodist University, Wilberforce Baptist University and Forestry Training Institute.

Category C include institutions with Suspended Licenses (22 Institutions). According to NCHE, these schools have been suspended with immediate effect due to egregious violations or failure to meet basic operational standards.

These institutions include, Gloria Joy College of Science and Technology, Liberia Christian College, Messiah University College, Cypress International University and Evangel Christian University College.

Dr. Wonkeryor warned that any institution found operating while under suspension will face prosecution, including arrests of administrators and fines.

Category D also include illegal institutions ordered closed (21 institutions identified so far). A shocking number of unlicensed, illegal institutions were also discovered. Many were found offering degrees especially in health sciences without proper accreditation or facilities.

These institution include, Merchu Institute of Health and Laboratory Sciences (72nd Junction), Christ School System (Pipeline Road), Open Bible College, College of Professional Studies (Jacob Town), and Royal Institute for Secretarial Science.

“These schools are not only violating national laws, but they are putting students’ futures at risk,” Dr. Wonkeryor stated. He added that inspections will continue, especially in underserved counties, and more closures are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Commission has begun a separate review of graduate-level programs, including those at the University of Liberia. Dr. Wonkeryor emphasized that graduate teaching staff must hold terminal degrees (e.g., PhDs), and any programs failing to meet this criterion will be halted.

As a result, Trinity University’s graduate program has been suspended immediately, although its undergraduate programs are allowed to continue under supervision.

Dr. Wonkeryor used the opportunity to call for enhanced institutional support, revealing that NCHE itself is overwhelmed and in need of at least five to six PhD-level staff across disciplines to fulfill its growing mandate.

“We are committed to transforming Liberia’s education system to meet international standards,” he said. “But to do that, we must equip our regulatory institutions with qualified personnel and the resources to act.

The NCHE’s action sends a strong message that Liberia is entering a new era where higher education institutions must deliver quality or shut down. The government has made it clear that the days of unregulated degree mills are over.

“There will be no sacred cows,” Dr. Wonkeryor declared. “We are reforming the system to ensure Liberian students receive the education they deserve.

At the same time, the comprehensive institutional report has been submitted to each affected school, with strict timelines for compliance. Meanwhile, NCHE pledges to uphold continuous monitoring and enforcement.