Liberian News: ‘Go Ahead With The War And Economic Crimes Court’

Monrovia-The Founder of the Prayer Garden International in Grand Gedeh County has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to go ahead with the establishment of the War and Economics Crimes Court in Liberia.

Delivering his funeral discourse at the reburial and burial of slain Liberian President Samuel K. Doe and his wife Madam Nancy B. Doe held in Grand Gedeh County over the weekend, Apostle Prophet Amos W. Zor, stated that the President should not listen to people who say “Everyone in Liberia is related just to defeat the establishment of the court.

“When the reconciliation must be successful, the War and Economic Crimes Courts must be established. Let no one tell you, Your Excellency, that we are all related in Liberia,” the Clergyman stressed.

Speaking of the late couples, he stated that Madam Doe was brought back to Liberia and one month two weeks later she gave up the ghost.

“At some point, Mama Nancy wasn’t well; she wanted to go for treatment in the UK, and she went to the Foreign Ministry to renew her passport, but it was seized and wasn’t given back. She called and told me. I told her to go and get an ordinary passport to travel. She didn’t want to do so, but I encouraged her. She did. We met in Ghana. We obtained the visa and she travelled to the UK.”

Preaching on the theme, “It is finished,” he asked, “What is finished?” He then eulogized: “Grand Gedeans, it is finished! Back-biting, family hatred, hates against one another is finished!”

He also stated that one day the late Nancy Doe called him and informed him that she wanted to rebury her husband. “I told her, Mama, it is not time. When the right time comes, God will tell you. When it was time, I called and told them that the Lord has told me that it is now time. But I told them to go and where they think he was burial to take some of the earth and keep it home. They did so.”

He further told the audience, “When we went to exhume his remains, something strange happened. As we were digging where it was reported that his body was buried, an old lady walked to us and asked, ‘Why are you people digging that place and who you people came to look for?”

According to him, when they told her that they were there to exhume the remains of the former President, she told us: “That place you people are digging is not the place we buried him. Come let me show you the place’. And when she showed us the place, she told us that when we buried him, few days later Prince Johnson sent to us to dig up the body because he wanted to burn it and scatter the dust in the ocean.”

The clergyman narrated that the old lady said they showed another place to Prince Johnson and it was the grave of another soldier. His body was exhumed and Johnson did as he had said.

But this mystery old lady further told them: “We buried him with one gunshot. You will see the gunshot first before him. We didn’t lay him down. We sat him up. So, you will see him sitting. And, that is how we found his remains,” Prophet Zornarrated.

“It is now finished. Nancy is no longer sitting in a wheelchair; she is no longer sick; she is no longer blind. She can see now,” he emphasized.

In his tribute to the Does, the Speaker of the House of Representatives,

Also paying tribute, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, thanked the President for initiating the proper burial of the former President. “Mr.President, you have paved the way for true and genuine reconciliation in this nation.

The County’s formal statement was delivered by its chief elder. Among other things, he told the President and the audience, that indeed the much publicized “Rescue slogan of Unity Party” has now landed in Grand Gedeh County.

The Grand Gedeh County’s Statement of Appreciation to President Boakai was delivered by Chief Elder Wlue. Noticeably absent from the ceremony was Senator Zoe Pennue, a nephew of the former President Doe.

On behalf of the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely said it had been 35 years since Doe was murdered by the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

“I had never thought in my dream that this day would have ever come. What we have experienced over the past two days, is not a news. Grand Gedeh has been looking over the many years for this day. We have been looking forward for the dust to settle. Just as we were looking, pepper went into our eyes. We couldn’t see. Then from blind side, from the North, President Boakai showed up from the blind side and tapped us on our shoulders. He said I am here to comfort you; don’t be afraid. We never believed and never knew that the distance from Central Liberia to Grand Gedeh that someone will come.”

The Senator made Grand Gedeans in the hall to stand and applauded the President for what he had done for them.

In his statement of appreciation, the late former President’s Junion, Samuel Kanyan Doe Jr., thanked President Boakai for doing the reburial of their father’s remains and for giving a State Burial to the remains of their mother, Madam Nancy Bohn Doe.

Doe Jr. also thanked the County’s Legislative Caucus with the exception of Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

Former President Doe was buried alongside his wife. Their caskets were placed in separate holes into the earth, on the Presidential Compound that he was building in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

The flags covering each coffin were militarily folded by the Armed Forces of Liberia soldiers and handed to the Doe Family. The late former President was honoured with military 21-gun salute.