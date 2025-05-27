Liberian News: Girlfriend Kills Boyfriend In Overnight Stay Dispute

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Reports from Kakata, Margibi County speak of a tragic domestic dispute that turned deadly in the Steward Farm Community along the Kakata–Weala Highway.

A woman identified as Naomi Dorbor, said to be in her 20s, is accused of killing her boyfriend during a heated altercation.

Local sources said, the argument erupted when the boyfriend, George Yango, allegedly refused to spend the night at Dorbor’s residence.

From hauling and pulling, the situation reportedly escalated to what eyewitnesses described as a violent confrontation.

In the process, madam Dorbor apparently got hold of a sharp object which it is believed she used to inflict the fatal injury.

Following the incident, Dorbor fled the scene and is currently at large, and a hunt for her is said to be launched.

Residents of the Community have expressed shock over the incident, and described the couple’s relationship as always having rough edges but not visibly violent in the past.

The Liberia National Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to her arrest.

Reports said the deceased body has been turned over to family members following preliminary investigation.

The public is being assured by Law enforcement officials that justice will be pursued and that all necessary efforts are underway to bring the alleged perpetrator to account.