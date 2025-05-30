Liberian News: Gender Ministry Highlights Transformational Milestones Under Street Child Project

Monrovia-In a resolute endeavor to restore the dignity and safeguard the rights of Liberia’s most vulnerable children, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), in collaboration with UNICEF and a consortium of national and international partners, has recorded significant advancements in the initial phase of its flagship intervention “Support A Child, Save The Future.” This pioneering initiative, launched in August 2024 by H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, aims to provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions for children living and working on the streets.

The project, an ambitious five-year undertaking, currently in its pilot phase in Montserrado County, seeks to confront the alarming reality of over 366,000 children nationwide found in street-connected circumstances. Its foundational goal is to uphold the rights of every child by removing them from environments of neglect and exploitation and placing them on pathways toward protection, education, and empowerment.

The initiative is a bold and compassionate response to Liberia’s growing child protection crisis. Drawing from a 2022 nationwide joint assessment that identified 366,584 children in precarious street situations, 153,965 of whom reside in Montserrado alone, the project aims to dismantle the systemic conditions that perpetuate child vulnerability. These include poverty, family disintegration, child neglect, violence, substance abuse, and human trafficking.

The overarching objectives of the project include:

Removing over 7,000 children from the streets in five years;

Ensuring access to quality education and vocational training;

Delivering comprehensive healthcare and psychosocial support;

Promoting family reunification and sustainable community reintegration;

Mobilizing public and private sector engagement through advocacy, partnerships, and philanthropic contributions.

In just over seven months since the launch, the Ministry is reporting a laudable progress disclosing that a total of 5,479 children have been successfully identified and removed from hazardous street conditions. Through meticulous family tracing and reunification processes, these children are being reintroduced into safe, nurturing environments.

A comprehensive project analysis shows that of the 5,479, 1,405 children have been enrolled in formal education settings. Specifically, 703 students are supported by the MoGCSP and 702 by Street Child Liberia placed across 19 public and 28 private institutions respectively. This breakthrough represents a vital step towards restoring access to learning, a right long denied to many of these children.

Recognizing that child well-being is inextricably linked to household resilience, the Ministry has also implemented a robust Economic Empowerment Scheme for caregivers. To date, 846 caregivers have received small business grants to initiate or scale income-generating ventures. The distribution includes:

451 caregivers supported by the Government of Liberia,*

234 caregivers through Street Child of Liberia,*

161 caregivers via GiveDirectly.*

To reinforce family structures and community resilience, the Ministry solidified a critical partnership with SOS Children’s Villages. As part of this collaboration, 128 children and 49 caregivers have been enrolled in a five-year family strengthening and livelihood support program, focusing on long-term empowerment and holistic care.

Further advancing its empowerment agenda, the Ministry, with support from Christ Embassy Church, has enrolled 160 caregivers in six-month Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs. These tailored courses, aligned with the caregivers’ interests, are designed to foster autonomy, improve economic self-reliance, and reduce dependency.

The “Support A Child, Save the Future” project thrives on a multi-stakeholder approach. Key implementing partners, including UNICEF, Street Child of Liberia, GiveDirectly, SOS Children’s Villages, Save the Children, the Chinese Embassy, and Christ Embassy Church, have been instrumental in delivering holistic services, from healthcare and education to psychological support and family reunification. Their contributions represent a unified front against child marginalization in Liberia.

These achievements of the pilot phase underscore the collective commitment of government and partners to break the generational cycle of poverty and child exploitation. As the project transitions into its next phase, the Ministry calls for sustained collaboration and investment to scale interventions and deepen impact across all counties.

While celebrating this commendable progress, it is important to acknowledge that significant challenges persist. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection uses this opportunity to issue a strong caution to parents and guardians: do not entrust your children to unreliable caregivers under the illusion of seeking greener pastures. This practice has too often led to exploitation, abuse, and the further endangerment of vulnerable children.

Moreover, the Ministry emphatically urges families to stop using children as breadwinners. Forcing children into street vending, domestic labor, or other income-generating activities robs them of their right to education and undermines their potential. Children belong in classrooms, not on street corners or in markets, they deserve a chance to learn, grow, and prepare for a future built on dignity and opportunity.

Minister of Gender, Hon. Gbeme Horace Kollie, reiterated the national importance of the initiative, describing it as “a historic and transformative step towards salvaging the future of Liberia’s next generation of leaders.”

“Every child deserves a future filled with hope, dignity, and opportunity. These milestones are a powerful reminder that when the government and partners work in concert, meaningful change is not only possible, it is inevitable,” Minister Kollie affirmed.

During the launch of the project, President Boakai underscored the moral and national imperative of protecting all Liberian children. He candidly acknowledged the detrimental effects of corruption and resource mismanagement, which have historically hampered initiatives of this nature.

“Our emphasis has always been on holding accountable those who misuse government resources, failing to recognize that these resources belong to all citizens, most especially, the future generation,” the President declared.

The “Support A Child, Save the Future” initiative is more than a humanitarian response, it is a nation-building endeavor. With continued dedication, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, the project holds the promise of reshaping the narrative for thousands of Liberia’s vulnerable children and securing a brighter, more inclusive future for the country.

Meanwhile, four Child Protection Network (CPN) organizations have been vetted to take charge of the removal, documentation, and referral to services under the second half of the project.