Liberian News: ‘From Promises To Performance’

Monrovia -President Joseph Boakai says Liberia is now serious about the government working for the people.

At the launch of the 2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), he said, “We are moving from promises to performance, from excuses to excellence.”

“This is a big step for our country,” he said at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia. The event was hosted by Cabinet Director Nathaniel Kwabo and brought together government officials, development partners, and civil society groups.

“Today’s event is about looking back and moving forward,” President Boakai said. He explained that for the first time in Liberia’s history, government ministries and agencies completed a full performance cycle where they were asked to create service delivery plans and work better for the people.

“We applaud those who did well,” he added. “Some institutions worked hard, improved their systems, and met their goals.” These institutions showed what good leadership and commitment look like.

But not all ministries performed well. “This is not acceptable,” the president said. He made it clear that poor performance will no longer be tolerated.

“Any ministry that doesn’t take this process seriously will have to answer,” he warned. Those that failed will now be placed under a Presidential Performance Improvement Plan to help them get back on track.

“We are also putting a stop to travel for agencies that are not performing,” President Boakai said. “Before representing Liberia abroad, officials must first do their job at home.”

“If you perform well, you’ll be recognized. If not, there will be consequences,” he added.

“We are now in a new time where performance is not a choice, it’s a duty,” the President said, as he and ministers signed new performance contracts. He explained that these contracts are serious and show each ministry’s promise to serve the people.

“No plan should fail because of lack of money,” he said. Boakai instructed the Ministry of Finance to make sure performance plans are included in the national budget.

“We are going digital,” he added. A new online system, called the Performance Management Information System (PMIS), will track how government ministries are performing and allow the public to see the results.

“Public service is not easy, and we won’t pretend it is,” he said. He also announced that he will personally visit ministries sometimes without notice to check if things are working.

“Leaders must lead by example,” Boakai told ministers. “Don’t just write your Service Delivery Charter; use it to really serve the people.”

“To the people of Liberia: This is your government,” he said. “You have the right to expect results. We want you to know what each ministry promised and whether they are doing it.”

“To our development partners, especially the UNDP,” he said, “thank you for your help. Let’s continue working together to get real results, not just reports.”

Finally, President Boakai ended with a powerful message to the whole nation: “Let’s build a Liberia where every government office is accountable, every leader is responsible, and every citizen is treated with respect.”