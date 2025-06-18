Liberian News: Former Pres. Sirleaf Dedicates Us$30,000 Solar System At Hayes’ Mission

Monrovia-Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf dedicates a $30,000 solar system to Hayes Mission in Dewien District, BomiCounty as part of her efforts to solve power shortages for school-aged children and promote sustainable energy alternatives.

The former Liberia leader, who expressed pleasure for such an initiative, noted that education is a key to any developed nation; as such, solarizing the Hayes mission will immensely enable the students to study hard in seeking academic excellence, thereby advancing their digital education.

The funding, according to Madam Sirleaf, comes from fees she collects from the Mastercard Foundation, where she sits as a board chairperson.

The Mastercard Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports programs and research to help young people access education and employment opportunities, learn about their vision, impact, focus areas, and stories of success across 37 African countries and Canada.

She encouraged the Liberian government to continue supporting the education system, something she believes that she started under her regime, supporting public learning institutions while creating access to a better system.

At the same time, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended Madam Bendu Brown for managing the institution since the demise of the missionary Lois Hayes.

She noted that the transformation of Liberia depends on the strategic usage of the nation’s resources; therefore, it takes love for the country in order for such solar projects to be realized, bringing relief for the students and administrators.

Meanwhile, Madam Bendu Brown, the Mission Caretaker has termed former President Sirleaf’s solar initiative as a dream come true for students of Hayes Mission in it strive for administering quality education to Liberian children, especially those from Bomi County.

Madam Brown indicated that the coming in of the solar system has increased students’ academic performance and provides security and research opportunities for students, thereby cutting off expenses on fuel for generator use.

She noted that the former president’s initiative will now contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future for Hayes Mission.

Some beneficiaries also praise Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaffor always coming to the aid of the institution.