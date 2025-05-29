Liberian News: Female Journalist Lomo Donates Benches To Public School In Nimba

Nimba– In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate her birthday, renowned Liberian journalist Garmah Lomo has made a significant contribution to the Garr Garblain Public School situated Representative Nyan Flomo District #2, Nimba County.

On May 27, 2025, Lomo presented nine benches to the school administration, addressing a pressing issue that came to her attention through a report by her fellow journalist Lincoln P. Nyakpoar.

Months prior to her donation, Nyakpoar highlighted the unfortunate situation faced by students at Garr Garblain Public School, where many were forced to sit on mats during lessons. This revelation prompted Lomo to take action, as she felt it was unacceptable for children to endure such conditions in their pursuit of education.

During the donation ceremony, Nyakpoar, who represented Lomo, emphasized the importance of providing a conducive learning environment for all students in Liberia. He stated, “It is the responsibility of the national government, through the Ministry of Education, to ensure that all students have access to adequate learning facilities, regardless of their location.”

The school authorities expressed profound gratitude to Garmah Lomo for her timely support, with the administration urging Nyakpoar to relay their appreciation. They noted that the donation would significantly enhance the learning experience for the students.

However, the situation at the school has been marred by controversy. Following the media exposure of the students’ struggles, Principal Alfred S. Keah was reportedly suspended by Mr. Saye Kehzie, the Education Officer for Bain-Garr District #2, along with Nimba County Education Officer Francis G. Leagay IV. The suspension stemmed from Keah’s willingness to discuss the challenges faced by the school with journalists.

Lomo’s donation not only alleviates some of the immediate difficulties faced by the students, but also highlights the ongoing challenges within Liberia’s educational system, particularly in rural areas. Her commitment to humanitarian efforts serves as an inspiring example for others to follow.