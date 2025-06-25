Liberian News: FAO Donates Materials To Agriculture College

Monrovia-The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has handed over essential start-up materials to the College of Agriculture and Forestry at the University of Liberia (UL).

The hand-over ceremony took place at the University’s Fendallcampus in Louisiana, Montserrado County, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The start-up materials are intended for the Para-veterinary Diploma Program at the University of Liberia.

“This event not only represents our collective commitment to expand veterinary education in Liberia, it also highlights the critical relationship that exists between FAO, USAID, the University of Liberia, MOA, and other key stakeholders in upgrading animal health systems throughout the country,” the FAO said.

The program will equip aspiring veterinary professionals with the practical skills and knowledge they need to make a real difference in their communities. Aspiring veterinary professionals will play important roles in improving animal health, maintaining food safety, and limiting the risk of zoonotic diseases, helping both Liberia’s agricultural economy and its people.

The President of the University of Liberia, Prof. Dr. LayliMaparyan, said the initiative underscores a commitment to advancing education in agriculture and veterinary science, fields essential to Liberia’s sustainable development.

“The para-veterinary diploma program represents a critical step in addressing the needs of our agricultural sector,” the UL President indicated.

By equipping students with practical skills and the necessary tools, Dr. Maparyan stated that they are being prepared to tackle real-world challenges, improve animal health, and contribute to the growth of livestock and farming communities.

“And with the University of Liberia being the microcosm of the larger Liberian society, we are confident that this will have a ripple effect over the length of our country over time,” Dr. Maparyanadded.

She extended heartfelt gratitude to UL’s partners and stakeholders from the FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who supported this great effort.

Speaking on behalf of the MoA’s Technical Department, Hedd-Williams extended their deepest gratitude to the FAO for this generous support and to the veterinary activity led by the FAO’s Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) for championing this initiative.

“This gesture signifies trust in the capabilities of the University of Liberia and a belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities,” said Hedd-Williams.