Liberian News: ‘Ex-President Weah Did No Wrong’

Monrovia-The political wrangling that has largely overshadowed the death of former First Lady Nancy B. Doe spurring from former President George Weah gesture and expression of commiseration to the Doe family has claimed the attention of former Press Secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh.

Putting into context the different arguments that marred the former President’s donation and its rejection by Doe family led by Mamie Doe, Mr. Kelgbeh said it’s unfortunate Liberians have turned what supposed to be a time of reflection, a moment of unity and chance to remember and pay respects to her memory and that of her husband, late President Samuel Doe, into a “political theater”

Rather than playing political scapegoating with her loss in a manner that “disrespects her and the nation’s collective grief,” he urged Liberians to resist the temptation of turning moments of grief into spectacles of division.

In an article “Honoring the Dead Requires Virtues— Not Political Theater,” the former Press Secretary to former President Weah reflected on his connection to Grand Gedeh County where the deceased hailed and how they approach legacy and memory.

No argument that the entire County of Grand Gedeh is still reeling from the gruesome loss of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, and there is a likelihood that the death of his wife, after three decades, has reignited the scorching feelings and agonies felt in the immediate stage of his passing.

Former President Doe was a victim of macabre torture in September 1990 in the hands of marauding rebels of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) then commanded by Prince Johnson, who became Senator in 2005 for his native Nimba County.

Johnson died last December in bleak circumstances when calls for his prosecution and other former warlords escalated and Liberia took step to establish a war and economic crimes court dedicated to bringing warlords and others to justice.

However, Liberia plummeted into political hubbub hours after former President Weah issued a statement of condolence to the Doe family, paying homage to the former First Lady and her contributions to the country.

The former President also recounted late President Doe’s role in shaping his footballing career, becoming a global champion of the game and winning the prestigious Ballon’dor.

The statement received a whirlwind of both criticisms and appreciation from every walk of life, but the crescendo of the criticisms came from

Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, former campaign spokesman of the former President’s unsuccessful reelection bid in 2023

Mr. Kelgbeh termed as “troubling” the article which accused former President Weah of failing the Doe family by not returning property allegedly belonging to the late President Samuel K. Doe.

“While emotions run high in times of loss, such assertions must be tempered by respect for due process and the rule of law,” he said.

In his article, the former Press Secretary shed light on the former Liberian Leader’s legacy and ties to former President Doe in an attempt to dispel long-held convictions about Mr. Weah role and limitations in the issue so highlighted in the public disquietude.

He recalled “From his early exposure through football to the support he received during his development as a player, Weah has always acknowledged Doe’s role in shaping his path.”

He said he finds unattainable beliefs and suggestions that Weah had the unilateral authority to return property without legal due process is not only misleading, saying doing so would have been dangerous.

Former Press Secretary Kelgbeh reminded Liberians that “Liberia is a republic governed by laws. If any member of the Doe family, including legal professionals such as Mr. Gbala, believes there is a legitimate claim to property, the proper channels exist: the courts, legal arbitration, and documentation.”

According to him, no President, past or present, should bypass those mechanisms based on sentiment or political ties, stressing that to “do so would set a troubling precedent of executive overreach.”

Amid the slew of claims and accusations that the former President did not help the Doe family get their properties back, he said he has seen no evidence to the effect that suggests anyone or “Mr. Gbala attempted to initiate legal proceedings to reclaim said properties.”

“Nor is there any public record of a formal request to President Weah or his administration to intervene within legal boundaries,” Kelgbehargued.

He admonished Liberians against distorting history, noting how many individuals, have found fame or political mileage through association or opposition to President Weah over the years.

According to him, using the former head of state name to draw controversy during a family’s moment of grief is tantamount to crossing a line.

Mr. Kelgbeh emphasized the importance of Liberians channeling “our energy into strengthening the rule of law,” rather than resorting blame game .

He further encouraged all Liberians, be it lawyers, legislators, and advocates, join hands to pursue their return legally and transparently, to pursue any properties that rightfully belong to the Doe family.

He pledged his support to working with Senators Thomas Yaya Nimley and Emmanuel Zoe Pennue, or anyone seeking rightful justice through the courts.

“As a nation still healing from its past, we must remember that funerals are not battlegrounds, and grief should not be politicized,” he said.

Kelgbeh told citizens that the dignity of the dead demands that we conduct ourselves with restraint, humility, and adherence to the values that hold our republic together.

Mr. Kelgbeh served as Press Secretary to the former President from December 2018 to the last day of the Weah administration, in January 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

