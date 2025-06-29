Liberian News: Ex-General To Ex-General

Monrovia-Former war general, General Butt Naked, over the weekend took swipe at another former war General, General YekehKolubah, with the former threatening to confront the latter had he gone to Grand Gedeh County to disrupt the funeral ceremony of the late former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe and her husband, former President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

Joshua Milton Blayee ( aliased Butt Naked), a son of Grand Gedeh County who formed part of the historic but bewailing occasion held in Zwedru, took to social media to spew nothing but threats against Yekeh, now a Representative of District 10, Montserrado County.

Blayee, now a renowned Evangelist, said he wouldn’t sit supinely and allow Representative Kolubah abuse President Joseph Boakai, let alone disturbing the solemn occasion, marking the reburial of former President Doe, and the funeral of his wife.

Both Blayee and Kolubah were active players in the civil war the country is still reeling from, fighting for different factions.

During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) public hearings, Blayee, former notorious fight of ULIMO J, the faction founded by Roosevelt Johnson, confessed to killing about 20,000 Liberians, and expressed his willingness to face justice to account for his deeds.

Following the end of the war, Blayee converted and became a ‘born again,’ but his latest outburst threatening Rep. Kolubahhas claimed the attention from the Human Rights Monitor Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church.

The UMC Human Rights Monitor, an advocacy arm of the Church, condemned Evangelist Blayee’s threatening statements against Rep. Kolubah.

The Rights group said such threatening rhetoric did not only undermine the fragile peace that the nation has worked tirelessly to build but also fosters an environment of fear and intimidation among Liberian citizens.

“These remarks are unacceptable and must be condemned by all Liberians committed to peace, democracy, and the rule of law,” the statement read.

UMC Human Rights Monitor body also used the medium to clarify that Joshua Blayee is not the head of Liberia’s National Security and has no official authority to issue such threats or engage in wartime tactics that threaten national stability.

The statement went on, “It is imperative that he cease all threatening and provocative statements immediately. Furthermore, we call on the relevant authorities to summon Mr. Blayee for questioning and to hold him accountable for his actions.”

The group said every Liberian citizen is guaranteed the fundamental rights to freedom of movement and speech under the Liberian Constitution.

“These rights are essential to our democracy and must be protected at all costs. No individual, regardless of their past or status, should threaten or intimidate others with violence or coercion,” it further said.

It added that the statements made by former General Butt Naked who played a notorious role in Liberia’s civil war pose a serious threat to national peace, security, and the ongoing efforts towards reconciliation and unity.

“Such rhetoric not only jeopardizes the stability of our nation but also instils fear among the populace, undermining the very foundations of our democracy,” the group noted.

UMC Human Rights Monitor “ urged all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and citizens, to stand united in condemning such threats and to reaffirm our commitment to peace, human rights, and the rule of law.

The Rights group reminded Liberians that the country’s progress depends on “our collective respect for the rights and dignity of all its citizens.”

It called on the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and to ensure that those who threaten our peace are held accountable.