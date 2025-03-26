Liberian News: Embattled Speaker Koffa Meets, Holds Discussion With ECOWAS Delegation

Monrovia-House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan F. Koffa, alongside members of the ‘Rule of Law’ Caucus, has convened a crucial meeting with an ECOWAS High-Level Meditation Delegation this evening.

The gathering aims to address the ongoing crisis within the House of Representatives, focusing on achieving a peaceful resolution amid escalating tensions. The meeting reflects a commitment to uphold democratic principles and restore order within the legislative body, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and dialogue.

Koffa expressed optimism about the mediation effort, stating that the involvement of ECOWAS underscores the significance of regional stability and support for Liberia’s political framework.

The House’s internal discord has raised concerns about governance and the rule of law, prompting the urgent need for intervention. Stakeholders are hopeful that this dialogue will pave the way for constructive outcomes, fostering political unity and reinforcing the integrity of Liberia’s democratic institutions.