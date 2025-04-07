Liberian News: ECOWAS Court Grants Gov’t 30 Days Ultimatum

Monrovia-

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court has ordered the Government of Liberian to respond within 30 days to a lawsuit filed by Emma Glassco, former Director General of Liberia’s fisheries department.

Glassco who was suspended and later replaced by President Joseph Boakai as Director General of NaFFA is seeking US$10 million in damages for what she described as illegal dismissal.

Madam Glassco who was occupying a tenure position, said President Boakai’s actions are part of a troubling pattern of violating laws regarding the removal of officials in such roles. According to legal experts, tenure positions are designed to provide stability and independence within government agencies, and Glassco’s removal has raised significant concerns about the rule of law in Liberia.

In her lawsuit filed with the ECOWAS Court, Glassco argued that her ousting was not only unlawful but also detrimental to her career and the fisheries sector. She claimed the dismissal undermines the integrity of institutional practices in Liberia and sets a concerning precedent for similar future actions against tenure holders.

In response to the lawsuit, the ECOWAS Court has directed the Liberian government to articulate its position regarding the allegations raised by Glassco. The government’s response, due within the next month, will be critical in determining the course of legal proceedings.

This case has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally, as many observers view it as a litmus test for the adherence to legal principles and protections for public officials in Liberia.