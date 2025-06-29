Editorial–THE CHAPTER OF HOW former President Samuel KanyonDoe was captured, gruesomely killed and dishonorably buried may simmer for centuries as it has become part of Liberia’s historical realities. For this generation of Liberians in general and Grand Gedeans in particular familiar with the Samuel Doe story, it’s both a personal experience and physical history. However, for the post-Doe generation – those borne after his time in office – theirs will be verbal and written historical accounts about who he was, how he rose to political notoriety and went down dishonorably. What is infrangibly undenyingis that his time at the helm of power was marred by positivism and negativity.

MOST PART OF THE Doe era certainly accounts for the glaring but pungent fascistic leadership style he adopted, apparently due to his professional background as a soldier. A better part of his leadership, or what others considered in most cases rulership, Doe demonstrated autocratic, totalitarian and despotic tendencies much to dissatisfaction of good swathe of political leaders, social and political activists, civil society groupings and ordinary citizens. He cracked down on diseent, political and press freedoms, and brutally went after his perceived enemies – those he felt posed threats to his grip on power. He was hated and eventually accused of reinventing the wheels, re-rooting the very despotism he and his AFL colleagues opposed and deposed the Government of then President William R. Tolbert.

HOWEVER, THE OTHER SIDE of the Doe story is the positive reflection of how he endeavored to reset the button, to reshape and reposition the national infrastructural development trajectory. Completely green and boculic in the political leadership arena, Doe still signalled a sense of purpose and determination to put the country on par with others in the greater African region. This is an advantage that stands out as significant reasons deserving of the national identification and recognition posthumously bestowed upon the former President, one of few former and late Presidents celebrated for the incredible and invaluable contributions to the transformation of the country.

WITH JUST TEN UNSTABLE years in office – a period marked by heated political environment and near-international isolation – Doe tip-toed so significantly to give the country infrastructural development respite, coming second after his Predecessor, former President Tolbert who surpassed his former boss, President William V.S. Tubman in terms of development initiatives undertaken while in office.

JUXTAPOSING THE PROS AND cons, it is important to recognize that the late President cannot be written off completely for these two consequential reasons: his insatiable push for the development of the country, and the fact that he was the first indigenous Liberian to become President, ending True Whig Party’s one-party domiance and political and economic elitism. Though his leadership and life ended on a brutal note, these factors give us the reasons to believe that Doe deserved a place in- positively too- in the historical archives. This is why giving him a national befitting reburial was a fundamental necessity that cuts across political spectrum, and should not be portrayed as political triumph for any political party or class. Giving the former head of state an honorably heroic national reburial is both a recognition of his status and contributions to the infrastructural wellbeing of the nation and a deeper step to national healing and reconciliation. Knowing the circumstances surrounding his leadership and life in general, it was Incumbent upon national leaders to take the necessary steps to close the chapter in a manner that doesn’t renew the wounds of division and acrimony, but to heal them.

WHETHER HIS REMAINS WERE visible or not in the casket, whether most Liberians tried to politicize the entire arrangement, last Friday’s event in Zwedru, Grand GedehCounty signalled a sense of pride and a victory over years of acidic and scorching anxiety many harbored for one another.

THE LATE PRESIDENT DOE represented the true Liberian identity, and reburing him after years of rancor and uncertainty regarding its grave should be considered and embraced as national triumph and healing. The people of Grand Gedeh County, by the singular act of giving their celebrated son a befitting reburial, will have a respite. This is something they tolled with for decades. Let’s not see it as a political party victory but a national healing and reconciliation.