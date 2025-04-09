Liberian News: Dillon Wants Statute Of Limitations Widened

Monrovia-Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims, and Petitions, is proposing legislation to extend the statute of limitations for prosecuting corruption-related crimes in Liberia from five to fifteen years.

Senator Dillon, who also chairs the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs and Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, says the move is part of broader efforts to reform the country’s judicial system.

He made the disclosure during the 2025 Annual Assembly of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), held on Friday, April 4, in Monrovia. The event took place under the theme: “The LNBA and the Fight Against Corruption: Strengthening Accountability in the Justice Sector.”

Referencing his legislative role, Senator Dillon informed the LNBA that the bill proposing the extension has already been submitted and is currently under consideration by Plenary of the Liberian Senate.

According to him, the proposed bill seeks to amend Chapter 4 of the statute to specifically target non-capital offenses such as corruption. He noted that the current five-year limitation period enables corrupt individuals to escape prosecution.

“You can have all the evidence to prosecute and convict, but after five years, the person walks free under the current law,” he emphasized.

Dillon explained that the new bill includes an important provision: the 15-year limitation period would begin not from the time the crime was committed, but from when it was discovered.

“For example, if I committed a corruption offense at age 20 and the crime was only discovered when I turned 50, the 15-year countdown would start from that point,” he clarified.

He stressed that the current five-year limit often allows public officials to evade accountability once the timeframe expires. “But if there’s a law that allows prosecution even years later, it will deter corrupt acts,” he said.

The Senator also called for strong collaborative support for the Judiciary Committee to review and reform existing anti-corruption laws. Dillon also criticized the current justice system for its lack of will to punish misconduct.

“When the system fails to distinguish between the innocent and the guilty, the public sees everyone as corrupt. This undermines trust,” he said.

He added, “The justice system must have the courage to punish wrongdoing so that the innocent are not painted with the same brush.”

He further argued that while many agree corruption is widespread, efforts to hold individuals accountable are often met with resistance.

“If we were to vote on whether corruption exists, most would agree. But if we started prosecuting the accused, the hall would divide — friends would defend friends, family would defend family, and partisans would protect their own,” he noted.

Dillon also highlighted a recurring pattern where the public quickly forms support groups for officials summoned by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), even before investigations conclude.

In addition to the statute amendment, Senator Dillon revealed that he has introduced another bill to establish four Regional Appellate Courts across Liberia. These courts would operate below the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

He stated that the Senate is nearing a decision on the bill, which aims to decentralize the justice system and reduce the burden on citizens seeking appeals.

“If a legal matter arises in Grand Cape Mount or Maryland County, you shouldn’t have to come all the way to Monrovia to appeal to the Supreme Court,” Dillon said. “These regional courts will handle cases locally, unless someone still wishes to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.”

He noted that the Senate’s Judiciary Committee is assessing the proposal as part of a broader reform agenda, and called on members of the legal community to support efforts to improve the justice system.