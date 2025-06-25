Liberian News: Deputy MICAT Boss Defends Gov’t’s Record

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Deputy Minister of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Daniel O. Sando, has addressed recent criticisms from former public officials, urging them to exercise objectivity and national responsibility in their public commentary.

Speaking during a press briefing at MICAT, Deputy Minister Sandoresponded to statements made by some former government officials, including a former Associate Justice, who expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration’s direction. He acknowledged their constitutional right to free speech, but stressed the importance of basing criticism on truth and a shared commitment to Liberia’s progress.

“We respect every citizen’s right to critique public policy, but such criticism must be grounded in truth, objectivity, and a genuine desire to move the nation forward,” Sando said.

He underscored that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration has demonstrated democratic leadership through consistent efforts at institutional reform, transparency, and the promotion of the rule of law.

Highlighting recent achievements, Sando pointed to Liberia’s historic election to the United Nations Security Council, describing it as a clear testament to the international community’s recognition of the country’s growing credibility and engagement on the global stage.

He also cited President Boakai’s decisive action in suspending government officials who failed to declare their assets as evidence of the administration’s firm stance on accountability and anti-corruption.

“This is a government that is serious about combating corruption,” Sando emphasized. “The President is leading by example.

While reaffirming the administration’s commitment to upholding press freedom and civil liberties, Sando called on former officials and public figures to avoid commentary rooted in personal grievances or political vendettas.

“Public discourse must be constructive. Commentary should not be driven by personal regrets or mischaracterizations of the government’s performance,” he cautioned.

Sando concluded with a call for unity, encouraging all Liberians regardless of political affiliation to engage in constructive dialogue that supports national development.

“The government remains open to scrutiny, but we expect that such scrutiny be fair, balanced, and in the best interest of Liberia,” he said. “This administration is focused on delivering real results for the Liberian people, and we invite all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to that effort.”

The statement serves as both a defense of the administration’s record and a call for responsible civic engagement as Liberia continues on its path toward institutional strengthening and sustainable development.