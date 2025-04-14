Liberian News: Darius Wonyen Puts Liberia on the Map at Comminution ’25 in Cape Town

Monrovia-Darius Wonyen, Mining and Mineral Processing Engineer at ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), stood proudly among some of the world’s leading experts at the Comminution ’25 Conference, held from March 31 to April 3 in Cape Town. It was more than just a professional milestone—it was a defining moment for Darius, for AML, and for Liberia’s growing voice in global mining innovation.

From the lecture halls of university to one of the industry’s most prestigious technical stages, Darius’s journey reflects what’s possible when talent meets opportunity—and when that opportunity is backed by vision, mentorship, and belief.

Taking the Stage at Comminution ’25

The Comminution ’25 Conference, organized by Mineral Engineering International (MEI UK), brought together pioneers in the field of mineral processing—specialists in the science of crushing and grinding ores to extract valuable minerals. Among them stood Darius, the only Liberian engineer in attendance, representing not just his company, but his country.

His paper, “Optimization of Semi-Autogenous Grinding for Oxide and Transition Ores Using Comminution Testing and Discrete Element Modeling (DEM),” explored the unique ore hardness variability across AML’s Nimba Western Range —Tokadeh, Gangra, and Yuelliton—and its impact on mill performance. The research focused on practical, data-driven ways to optimize grinding efficiency while reducing energy use—a topic at the heart of AML’s 15 Mtpa concentrator project .

It was a huge moment. And it didn’t happen by accident.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have had the support of my mentors at AML,” Darius said. “Rachel Tlhole, our Metallurgy Manager, and Pinto Pedro, Global Process Engineering Manager, really believed in the work and encouraged me to submit my abstract. Their mentorship has been key to getting here.”

Knowledge, Innovation, and a Whole Lot of Inspiration

Beyond presenting his work, Darius soaked in a wealth of insights that he’s excited to bring back home. From cutting-edge technologies to energizing conversations with global experts, the conference was nothing short of transformational.

Some of the most exciting takeaways included:

• Advanced Process Control (APC): New smart control systems for grinding circuits that can dramatically improve energy efficiency—something Darius sees as a game-changer for AML’s future operations.

• Longer-Lasting Mill Liners: Innovative liner designs that reduce wear and save costs—key to maintaining high-performance concentrators like the one AML is building.

• Faster, Smarter Mill Relining: Fresh techniques that cut downtime and boost safety during reline operations, ensuring smoother production.

• Dynamic Simulation Tools: Advanced simulation software that lets engineers “test drive” crusher and SAG mill performance before real-world commissioning. “This could make a huge difference in how we launch our concentrator,” Darius noted.

And then there was the networking—not just shaking hands, but forming genuine connections with legends in the industry. Darius met Barry Wills (yes, the Barry Wills of Wills’ Mineral Processing Technology fame), Prof. Aubrey Mainza from the University of Cape Town, and John Russell, the founder of Russell Mineral Equipment. He also linked up with major equipment suppliers like CITIC HIC, Derrick Corporation, WEIR, and Magotteaux—many of whom are directly involved in AML’s upcoming project.

Putting Liberia on the Global Comminution Map

One of Darius’s proudest moments came not from the applause, but from a quiet conversation behind the scenes. He began laying the groundwork for ArcelorMittal Liberia to become part of the Global Comminution Collaborative (GCC)—a group of world-class institutions pushing the boundaries of mineral processing research.

“This is how we grow,” Darius said. “We collaborate, we innovate, and we show the world that Liberia has the talent and the drive to lead.”