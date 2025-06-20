Liberian News: Cummings Too?

Monrovia-The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has shared his insights on the rather controversial justification by President Joseph Boakai of the use of private jet in a BBC interview.

The well-respected business man, turned politician has been critical of what he termed over the past years as wasteful spending. Not only that, but also has been critical of president Boakai for some of policies.

Aside from that, he criticized former president, George Weah of using private jet to travel outside of the country.

Mr. Alexander B. Cummings while it remains a fact that the President needs to be on top of schedules and movements, there should be a march between the realities of hardship Liberians going through and the unhindered movements of the president.

“Time is a precious commodity for anyone charged with leading a nation,” Cummings said, noting spending over ten hours in airport lounges, dealing with protracted layovers and unreliable connections, is counterproductive for a leader whose focus should ideally be on effective governance both at home and abroad.

Mr. Cummings said the issue should be viewed from the point of sincerity and practicality, citing his extensive experience managing high-level operations that included the use of a fleet of private jets.

While there are more straightforward commercial options for shorter trips such as routes from Monrovia to Accra, Abidjan, and even Nairobi, he said long journeys to cities like Abuja or New York involve significant challenges that can impede efficiency.

Considering these conditions, Cummings said choosing private air travel can often be less about seeking luxury and more about maximizing effectiveness.

Though slightly sided with the President’s justification, the ANC political leader made a diversion to what he also sees as the most pricking issue, saying it feels disheartening for the hardships many Liberians face daily, struggling to afford basic necessities such as quality food and healthcare.

“To see their leaders flying privately can indeed feel disheartening. “It’s essential to recognize the sentiment of the people,” he said.

He said if Liberia was thriving with visible improvements in public services and job creation, there would be little criticism regarding the mode of presidential travel.

“If the nation were in a position of strength—if citizens encountered real, positive changes—there wouldn’t be discussions about how the president travels,” he articulated.

Mr. Cummings said in a prosperous Liberia, investing in a government-owned aircraft for official travel might even seem like a sensible approach.

According to him, the core issue should be the tangible results delivered to the citizens of Liberia, noting “Ultimately, what truly matters is not the manner of travel, but the impact of leadership.”

Mr. Cummings noted that “If the President is genuinely committed to advancing the welfare of the Liberian people, then the logistics of getting there begin to pale in comparison.”