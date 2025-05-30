Liberian News: CSA Reforms Domestic Staffing For Top Officials

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-In a groundbreaking move to professionalize employment within the public sector, the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Joesha F. Joekai, has unveiled a new policy that restructures how domestic staff are employed and paid under Liberia’s top government officials.

Addressing the media in Monrovia, Joekai emphasized the importance of order, transparency, and accountability in the public service. The reform targets domestic staff such as chefs, aides, drivers, and personal attendants assigned to the President, Vice President, Speaker, President Pro Tempore, and Judiciary.

“For many years, these domestic staff changed with each administration, but their contracts lacked structure,” Joekai said. “This created inconsistencies, undermined transparency, and left room for payroll irregularities.”

To solve this, the CSA has instituted a fixed-term contract policy for all domestic workers under high-ranking government officials. These contracts specify that the staff’s tenure ends when the term of the official they serve comes to a close.

Joekai emphasized that this shift aligns with the 2019 Remuneration and Standardization Law, which calls for the unification of all government payrolls into a single transparent system. Previously, domestic staff were often paid through supplementary payrolls an approach that lacked oversight.

In March 2025, the CSA formally requested a complete list of domestic workers serving in the Office of the President. The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs promptly responded, providing all relevant names and contract details. These staff have now been successfully integrated into the CSA-managed central payroll system.

“There will be no more supplementary payrolls,” Joekaideclared. “All payments will now go through the centralized payroll, ensuring transparency and consistency. I want to be clear: the Ministry of State acted in good faith. They followed procedure and cooperated fully.”

This reform is being hailed as a landmark development for good governance and efficiency in Liberia’s civil service. It not only standardizes domestic staff contracts but also reinforces fiscal accountability across the board.

“We are laying the foundation for a more transparent, professional, and accountable public service,” Joekai concluded. “And this is just the beginning.”