Liberian News: Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Survives Night Attack

Monrovia-Unknown individuals reportedly launched a late-night attack on the home of Criminal Court “A” Resident Judge Roosevelt Willie around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Details on possible injuries or damage remain scanty ,and the motive behind the attack which comes at a highly sensitive time, is yet to be determined.

Judge Willie is currently presiding over a major economic sabotage case involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and several others. The incident occurred just a day the court announced that hearings in the high-stakes trial will resume on July 1, 2025.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement could intervene, and no arrests have been made as of this report.

Following the news of the attack of the criminal court judge, several individuals responded to the incident with one Facebook user, Beatrice Speare saying, “No bodybut UP party people they like trouble they went to put some people in trouble again their first cases no proof they just want to be lying on people all over the place. God will push your one by one.”

Another person wrote Facebook user, Karim Kromahnoted, “This judge has always been threatened by unknown individuals, during high profile cases under his jurisdiction, something has to be done.”

William Koteah also added, “One has to be very smart and think outside of the box. There’s something called diversionary tactics, wherein a situation or incident will be staged or initiated for the unsuspecting mind to think or look in one direction for the doer(s). That is to divert your attention whereas the doer(s) is/are the ones you will find hard to suspect.”

For Sampson Carey, “Unity Party are getting ready to go after this man so they can lie again.” While William B. Davis said, “Very sorry for the attacked.”