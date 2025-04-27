Liberian News: Crack In Majority Bloc!

Monrovia-In a development that could mark the beginning of a significant split within the embattled Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives, Representative Austin B. Taylor has publicly distanced himself from the group’s defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, pledging his commitment to the rule of law and good governance.

Rep. Taylor, a member of the pro-Richard Koon faction, posted a strongly worded statement on social media Friday, declaring that his loyalty lies not with political sides, but with justice, accountability, and constitutional order. “Good governance is the side that I take,” he wrote, adding, “The negative trend of yesteryears will not be tolerated in today’s public space.”

Although Taylor did not explicitly endorse the Supreme Court’s decision reaffirming J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the House, his remarks sharply contrast with the Majority Bloc’s defiant stance. The group, led by Rep. Koon, has rejected the ruling as judicial overreach and has since filed a petition for re-argument, seeking to overturn the Court’s April 23 decision.

Taylor’s comments have triggered speculation about mounting internal dissent within the bloc, which until now had appeared unified in its legal battle with the judiciary. His call for integrity and transparency has resonated with observers who are urging a resolution grounded in law and constitutional values rather than political maneuvering.

“This is a critical moment,” said a Capitol Hill staffer who requested anonymity. “When lawmakers begin to challenge their own camp’s position, it’s a clear sign that internal cohesion is starting to break.”

Taylor’s shift also increases pressure on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who on Thursday declared his administration’s intent to continue working with the Koon-aligned group-referring to them as a “functioning quorum.” The President’s statement has drawn fierce backlash from opposition parties, civil society organizations, and legal experts, who accused him of undermining judicial authority and violating the doctrine of separation of powers.

Taylor’s dissent could pave the way for more lawmakers to speak out against the bloc’s position, especially as concerns grow over the constitutional implications of ignoring the Supreme Court’s ruling.

He ended his statement with a clear call to action: “Liberians must be given the opportunity to finally break free from the shackles of poverty,” reinforcing his stance on justice, transparency, and economic dignity over partisan loyalty.

As the Supreme Court reviews the petition for re-argument and the opposition’s Tuesday ultimatum looms, Rep. Taylor’s remarks may mark a turning point in the ongoingconstitutional standoff-potentially reshaping the dynamics within the Legislature in the days ahead.