Liberian News: Cllr. Gongloe’s Rebuttal to President Boakai Responds To High Court’s Decision

Monrovia-A constitutional lawyer, Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe has provided a rebuttal to President Joseph Boakai’s response to the Supreme Court of Liberia bill of information ruling.

In President Boakai’s statement to the nation, he acknowledged the ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia and said he has initiated what he calls, “ broad consultations” with relevant national stakeholders to determine the most appropriate and constitutionally sound path forward.

But Cllr. Gongloe in his response to the president said, “ Mr. President, this ruling is final and must be honored without delay or qualification consistent with article 65 of the Constitution of Liberia which provides.”

He quoted the Constitution as saying “…Judgments of the Supreme Court shall be final and binding and shall not be subject to appeal or review by any other branch of Government.”

Below is the full statement:

The Supreme Court of Liberia, in its Opinion and Judgment of April 23, 2025, unequivocally declared that:

“Any action or sitting of the majority bloc in which the elected speaker is not presiding despite being present and is not absent or incapacitated is unconstitutional. The action of the self-styled majority bloc’ is in total disregard for the rule of law.”

Mr. President, this ruling is final and must be honored without delay or qualification, consistent with article 65 of the Constitution of Liberia which provides, “…Judgments of the Supreme Court shall be final and binding and shall not be subject to appeal or review by any other branch of Government.”

Additionally, article 66 of the same constitution says, “ The Supreme Court shall be the final arbiter of constitutional issues…” Hence, when the Supreme Court speaks, all must obey.

Mr. President, your recent assertion that your administration will “continue to work with the quorum that ensures full functioning of our government” flagrantly disregards this clear and authoritative ruling of the Supreme Court. It undermines the constitutional foundation of Liberia’s governance and weakens public trust in the rule of law.

The Court has spoken. As such, all government officials, members of the House of Representatives, citizens of Liberia, diplomatic partners, and both local and international business entities must comply fully with the Court’s judgment.

The legal dispute in the House has been resolved. The legitimate and constitutionally recognized presiding officer of the House of Representatives is Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

A true commitment to the rule of law is not expressed in words, but in action. It is demonstrated by unreserved respect for the opinion of the highest Court in the land.

In 2000, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in an electoral dispute, former Vice President Al Gore conceded gracefully and said: “Now the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. Let there be no doubt, while I strongly disagree with the court’s decision, I accept it.”

This is the type of statesmanship Liberia needs now from you, Mr. President. No ambiguity!

I call upon you Mr. President to:

1. Instruct all government officials to cease any statements or actions that question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court’s opinion.

2. Warn that any official who undermines the Court’s authority may face suspension or dismissal.

3. Urge all members of the House of Representatives to abide by the Court’s decision, because the law is the law.

4. Ensure all official communications to the House of Representatives or the Legislature from you or any of your officials are addressed to Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

5. Withdraw all security details, vehicles, and support currently attached to Hon. Koon and restore them to Speaker Koffa.

Any defiance of this ruling by you or your officials, or legislators invites chaos and disorder, thereby undermining the ability of the government to serve the Liberian people effectively.

Moreover, your failure to fully recognize and implement the Supreme Court’s opinion will constitute a gross breach of constitutional duty. It will tarnish Liberia’s image internationally and may jeopardize our country’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. It could also deter vital foreign investment by signaling that your administration does not uphold the rule of law.

Let there be no ambiguity: Liberia’s peace, democratic stability, and global credibility depend on unwavering respect for the rule of law.

I urge you, Mr. President, to rise to this moment—not in service to political factions, but in defense of the Constitution, the Judiciary, and the Liberian people. A word to the wise is quite sufficient. Please listen, while there is time, Mr. President.

A better Liberia is possible only with commitment to adherence to the rule of law without reservation.