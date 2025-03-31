Liberian News: Cllr. Gongloe Rallies Nimbaians

Monrovia-As the wave of political tide rises in Nimba County for the replacement of the late Senator Prince Y Johnson, Cllr. TiawanSaye Gongloe, a 2023 Presidential Candidate and native of Glehyee Zorpeaye, Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh Statutory District has urged Nimbaians to cast their votes for Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh in the upcoming Senatorial By-election in the county.

In a statement on the 2025 Senatorial Election in Nimba County, the Liberian Lawyer who is also brother to Madam Gongloe-Weh noted, “Our great county stands at a pivotal moment. As we all know, the ruling party is already represented in the Senate from Nimba, and for a truly balanced representation of our people, the opposition must also hold a seat in that esteemed chamber. You have seven qualified opposition candidates from whom to choose, but among these, there is a unique candidate-a woman who once served admirably as Superintendent of our county and has come second in three previous senatorial elections.”

He noted that historically, all the original districts of Nimbahave produced senators, except Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh and Gbelley Geh. In the past, the pattern of Senate representation in Nimba County ensured balance adding, “One senator from upper Nimba and the other from lower Nimba. The last election that reflected this pattern was in 1997, resulting in the election of Senator Margaret Kermah of Tappita, Lower Nimba County, and Senator George Korkor of Gbanquoi, Upper Nimba County. Presently, a senator from Upper Nimba County is already serving. There is, therefore, a compelling need for representation from Lower Nimba County.”

He pointed out that notably, there is no woman in the NimbaLegislative Caucus. Edith Gongloe-Weh not only hails from Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh Statutory District—one of the districts yet to produce a senator—but she is also the sole female candidate in this race. This combination of historical need, geographic balance, and gender inclusivity makes her the ideal choice to fill the existing Senate vacancy.

“But let us also consider a matter of national and fiscal importance. The senatorial candidate of the ruling party is a sitting member of the House of Representatives. If he wins, it will trigger yet another by-election—the third such election since the 2023 presidential and legislative polls: two for the Senate and one for the House. These elections are not without cost. At a time when the United States has cut its aid to Liberia and when our nation is being urged to adopt austerity measures, should we really be planning for yet another expensive by-election just two years after the general elections? This is not just about political strategy-it is about responsible governance. We cannot afford to keep spending millions on elections that could be avoided through better foresight and decision-making. Voting for the ruling party’s candidate, in this case, opens the door to unnecessary government expenditure, further burdening our struggling economy,” Cllr. Gongloe added.

He noted that for too long, the women of Nimba have been denied a seat at the legislative table. Our neighbors—Bong,Grand Gedeh, and Grand Bassa Counties—have all elected women to their legislative caucuses. Yet we continue to deny our own mothers and daughters the opportunity to serve. Electing Edith Gongloe Weh would be a meaningful step toward correcting that injustice. It would be a signal that Nimba values the voices of all its citizens.

“Some may say I support her simply because she is my sister. To deny that relationship would be dishonest. But it would also be equally dishonest of me to withhold my support for such a qualified and experienced leader simply because of our family bond. I stand, as I always have, on the side of truth—even in the face of bullets. And the truth is, she is exceptionally suited for the Senate. Inclusion matters. By voting for a woman, Nimbashows that we are ready to listen to the concerns of women and children. We all know that the wellbeing of women is closely tied to that of families. By giving women, a voice in national decision-making, we strengthen the voice of every Liberian family. Let us send a clear message: Nimba is a county where everyone-regardless of gender, district, or political affiliation-can serve. In this spirit, it is equally vital that the politically marginalized population of Nimba County—including women, and members of the Krahn, Mandingo, Kpelleh, and Bassa (Gbiand Doru) ethnic groups—be made to feel that they are an inclusive part of Nimba County. This can be achieved by ensuring they are given a fair chance during legislative elections. Nimba County should be for all Nimbaians,” he noted.

He noted that from geographic and gender balance, to fiscal responsibility and principled leadership, “I urge all Nimbaians to vote for the lone female candidate: Edith Gongloe Weh. She is our best path to inclusive, balanced, and forward-looking leadership in the Senate.”