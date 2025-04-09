Liberian News: Claims Vs. Denials

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia– Another side of the benefits odyssey initiated by former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor a few days ago has taken dramatic turn that suggests otherwise about claims that she has not received any of her benefits from the current administration.

The issue has now become a matter of claims and denials, leaving many Liberians wondering in the cesspool of confusion as to who is on the side of veracity or not.

The Liberian government has now reacted very fiercely to her claims, and documents that have gone viral on social media show that she is one of several government officials that have received their just benefits up to March 2025.

With the government’s swift reaction along with the documents on social media showing the list of past officials including heralready paid up to last Month, many are wondering if the former Vice President has now crossed the line of truth telling and good statesmanship.

Parity News owned by Activist Martin Kollie, an anti-corruption campaigner and social justice advocate, published the document that brings to light the monthly intakes of past government officials including the two former Presidents, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah.

Government’s Response:

Reacting to the former vice president claims that has ignited serious public dispute, the government vehemently rejected Madam Taylor’s claims that she is not receiving her entitled benefits and urged her to formally address any concerns through the proper channels.

In a press statement released by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, Madam Taylor is already receiving retirement benefits from two major pension schemes—one through the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) and another under the Civil Service Agency (CSA), as is the standard for all former vice presidents and presidents of Liberia.

Minister Piah, however, made it clear that the government has already processed Taylor’s benefits in full, in line with what is provided to other former high-ranking officials. He assured the public that the details of the pension arrangements are kept confidential for privacy reasons but affirmed that Taylor is listed among those receiving benefits.

“We urge Madam Taylor to make a formal claim if there are specific issues she believes have not been addressed,” Piahstated. “The government is fully committed to ensuring that any legitimate concerns are resolved through the appropriate channels.”

Despite the government’s efforts to close the matter, the statement is unlikely to quell the rising public interest surrounding the issue.

The government has urged Taylor to submit a formal complaint to address any specific concerns, suggesting that this issue may not be resolved without further action from the former vice president. Whether this will result in a continued public dispute or a resolution remains to be seen.

The government’s swift rebuttal was made in response to remarks from Taylor during a recent interview on Spoon Talk, where she publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the benefits she claims to be receiving.

In a Spoon Talk appearance, Madam Taylor revealed that she is currently being paid at the level of a former senator rather than a vice president, and she voiced her frustration about the lack of an official vehicle and staff support, despite repeated written requests to the current administration.

These claims have stirred public debate about the fairness and transparency of the pension system for Liberia’s political elite.

Taylor’s complaints about the lack of official support, including an official vehicle and adequate staffing, have drawn attention to the treatment of former public officials in Liberia.

Critics of the current administration may seize upon this opportunity to highlight the perceived disparities in the support provided to those who have served in high government positions.

Besides reacting to the benefits claims made by the former Vice President, the government made less push or defense on the other account of disgrace she said was meted against her during the inauguration ceremony.