Liberian News: Chinese ‘Investor’ Accused

Monrovia-A Chinese national identified as Ging Wei has accused Yang Dan, who referred to himself as Chinese investor in Liberia, of duping several individuals, institutions and his own Chinese nationals of over US$6 million.

Ging narrates how Yang had and continues to defraud several of his compatriots back home in China, his business partners and other individuals and institution across the globe. He narrated how Yang defrauds his compatriots, partners, and others as part of his dubious activities in Liberia and other countries.

He accused Yang of being part of a criminal enterprise engaging in dubious activities here in Liberia, China, his native land and other parts of the world.

According to the information gathered by this paper, Yang Dan allegedly engaged in partnership with several of his Chinese businessmen aboard and solicited funding from them under dubious circumstances.

Some of those he duped according to multiple accounts include, Ying Hong 2M RMB, Jim Wei 2 million Rm, Mr. GuBin 2.2m, RMB, Mr. Ding 3M RMB Nathan $2.5MUSD Sekou $1.3M USD Mr. Guo 5M RMB Mr. Fu .7 M RMB Yin Chunmei 1.08M RMB Liu Huoyuan (Scott Liu) 880,000 RMb.

Other are, Australia Tony Liu (Liu Qunjie) $340,000AUD plus 100,000RMB totaling 6,502,156.00, among others.

On top of it all is the head of the National Port Authority-NPA, Mr. Sekou Dukuly.

Ging Wei also disclosed that allegations of a recent video circulating on social media, which links a water factory in Bomi County to Yang Dan claiming to be the legitimate owner of the facility is untrue.

Wei asserted that the water factory project does not belong to Yang Dan as he has been claiming. He disclosed that a sum of two million Chinese yuan was provided to Yang Dan as part of a joint partnership agreement.

According to Ging Wei, the claims made by Yang Dan are false and misleading. He highlighted that Yang Dan has no legitimate access to the ownership of the water factory of which he is accusing NPA Managing Director Sekuo Dukuly.

Yang Dan who is at the center of several allegations of defrauding individuals and institution reportedly duped the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) Sekou A. M. Dukuly but accused the NPA boss of defrauding him (DAN) something his fellow countryman has vehemently debunked.

Recently, it was reported that the Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched a criminal investigation into allegations that the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Sekou A. M. Dukuly, defrauded Yang Dan of more than US$3.6 million.

But the NPA boss has denied the accusations, calling them an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

It is also reported that the accused, Yang Dan has paid several institutions and legal entities in the country to defend his legal interest as means to exonerate his name.

He reportedly filed a formal complaint through his lawyers against the NPA boss as a coverup.

Some Chines nationals that spoke to this paper late Monday said there are several Chines criminal gangs in China that, perhaps Yang Dan, could belong to. For instance, the Triads, which is a Transactional crimes group has several people who leave China and travel outside to dupe people.

He said they are mainly based in Greater China but have presence in various countries with significant overseas Chinese populations. Like Liberia, there are many Chines national working for various entities. Some of these groups, especially the Triads, are known for various criminal activities including drug trafficking, extortion, loan sharking, and illegal gambling.

In the complaint addressed to LNP Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman, the lawyers from the J. Johnny Momoh & Associates Legal Chambers, Inc., stated that Yang arrived in Liberia in November 2022 seeking investment opportunities. He was introduced to Mr. Dukuly in March 2023 through the General Manager of the Colony Hotel.

Following discussions, Dukuly visited China for two weeks. But later did Mr. Dukuly know that he has fallen in a wrong ‘investor’. Today, Mr. Dukuly is seeking ways to recover his funds.

“But why will you a Liberian here allow a Chines man from all the way thousands of miles to come here and allegedly dupe you? You should have been smart enough to allow yourself to go into that line,” Mr. Alexander Smith, a bike rider told this paper on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, Dukuly reportedly wired US$330,000 to Yang’s Australian account, which he claimed was his share in the venture.

But the NPA boss has taken serious exception to the barrage of allegations saying that he’s one of the victims of Yang Dan accusing him (Dan) of duping him of thousands of United States Dollars.