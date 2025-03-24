Liberian News: Children Abandoned, Justice Denied!
…W/Point Women Demand Justice For UP HQ. Accident Victims
Monrovia-The West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPWHDO) has decried the deplorable condition of children left behind by victims of the Unity Party (UP) headquarters accident.
On November 20, 2023, an unknown vehicle with no license plate ran into a jubilant crowd at the Unity Party headquarters on Broad Street which led to the death and injuries of many people.
