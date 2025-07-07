Liberian News: CDC’s Former Campaign Spokesman Urges Protest Leaders

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As Liberia prepares for a major anti-government protest scheduled for July 17, prominent legal scholar and former Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) official, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, is calling on the protest organizers to rethink their strategy and choose a more constructive path.

In a strongly worded opinion piece titled “An Alternative Approach to the July 17 Protest,” Cllr. Gbala urged the protest’s main planners—including STAND Chairman Mulbah Morlu—to opt for peaceful dialogue and documented advocacy rather than street protests, which he warned could lead to unrest and negative consequences.

He reminded Liberians of the country’s painful protest history, referencing the 1979 Rice Riots and other violent demonstrations in the 1980s and 1990s, which led to destruction, deaths, and deepened poverty without bringing the desired change.

“Liberia’s history shows us that while protests often begin with good intentions, they have too often ended in chaos, pain, and setbacks for ordinary citizens,” Gbala wrote.

Now a lecturer at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, Cllr. Gbala emphasized that Liberia’s democratic maturity demands smarter, more focused civic action. He made it clear that while the right to protest is protected by the Constitution, there are better ways to get results.

“To those leading the July 17 movement, I say: gather the facts, document every claim of wrongdoing, and formally present your case to President Joseph N. Boakai,” he recommended. “Doing so would show your true commitment to reform, not just resistance.”

The July 17 protest, spearheaded by opposition and civil society figures, is intended to shine a light on alleged corruption, mismanagement, and constitutional breaches by the Boakaiadministration. But Gbala believes that street protests might only repeat the mistakes of the past and worsen conditions for ordinary Liberians.

Responding to critics who may see his suggestions as an attempt to weaken opposition efforts, Gbala clarified that calling for peaceful engagement is not the same as silencing dissent.

“Some may recall the Unity Party’s support for protests in the past. But repeating yesterday’s errors does not make them right today,” he said. “Now is the time to lead differently—with purpose, not just passion.” He concluded by challenging all Liberians to help shape a more responsible civic culture:

“We must build a Liberia where dissent is not only allowed, but thoughtful. Where action is not just loud, but effective. This is the kind of democracy our heroes dreamed of—and the kind of country our children deserve.”

While the protest is still scheduled to go ahead, Gbala’s message has added a powerful voice to the national conversation. His appeal invites protest leaders to explore new methods of civic action that avoid chaos and aim for real, lasting solutions.