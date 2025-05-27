Liberian News: ‘CDC Will Not Come Back To Power’

Monrovia-The former ruling Congress for Change (CDC) returning to power is slim, according to former Lofa District #4 Representative Marimu Fofana, a stalwart of the party.

Madam Fofana was defeated during the 2023 legislative and presidential elections.

In a blunt prediction that is likely to cause stirs within the rank and file of the CDC, she said the party of former president George Weah will not come back to power in the 2029 presidential election.

The former Lofa lawmaker strongly supported the CDC during the 2023 elections against the current Unity Party, describing her support a “big mistake.”

“’It was a big mistake to have supported the CDC,” she said on Voice of Wologizi Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in via mobile phone from the United States of America Fofana.

She is regarded as an inconsistent figure when it comes to her allegiance to a political party.

According to her, she will not be a fighter in the 2029 presidential elections because she has to guide the young people on their path to the elections.

“Unless the Opposition regroups and comes back, that setback to comeback will be hard, they will not come back,” Madam Fofana stressed.

The former Representative did not relent in drawing the activities of the CDC preparation for the 2029 presidential race, indicating, “ I am hearing CDC is turning setback to comeback, but they’re not coming back anywhere.”

She urged the young people who are supporting the opposition political parties not only to be militants, but also to support those political leaders who they are supporting are not putting themselves together as an opposition.

Former Rep. Fofana was unclear when asked for her affiliation with the Unity Party, saying “there is no bad bush for a child,” referring to her political home, the All Liberian Coalition Party, which is in alliance with the Unity Party.