Liberian News: CDC-Council of Patriots Writes Chief Justice

Monrovia– CDC-Council of Patriots has written an open letter to the Chief Justice of Liberia calling on her to vehemently reject the recent submission for reargument filed by ‘regime’ representatives regarding the already judicially resolved legislative coup d’état.

Below is the open letter:

An Open Letter to the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia– A Call to Reject the Submission of Reargument by Regime Representatives Until Full Adherence to the Constitution

April 26, 2025

Dear Madam Chief Justice,

I extend to you patriotic greetings born of intellectual consciousness and deep appreciation to Almighty God for granting you the courage, knowledge, and fortitude to remain unwavering in the discharge of your constitutional duties amidst ongoing political intimidation.

As a political and civil rights activist, I write to respectfully urge your honorable office to vehemently reject the recent submission for reargument filed by regime representatives regarding the already judicially resolved legislative coup d’état. The full bench of the Honorable Supreme Court, acting in accordance with Article 66 of the 1986 Constitution, has already ruled on this matter. Unfortunately, this ruling has been disrespected and deliberately unenforced by President Boakai’s Executive branch.

Accordingly, I present the following reasons why your honorable office must reject any submission of reargument until these constitutional breaches are addressed:

1. Adherence to the Constitution of Liberia: Article 2 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia states that the Constitution is the supreme and fundamental law of the Republic, binding upon all authorities and persons throughout the country. On April 23, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that all actions taken without a legitimate Speaker were unconstitutional. This decision legally resolved the legislative crisis, making it the duty of the Executive to enforce the ruling and undo the unconstitutional acts carried out by Rep. Richard N. Koon and his bloc.

Mr. Joseph N. Boakai’s decision to continue working with Rep. Koon and his bloc demonstrates a clear choice of unconstitutionality over respect for judicial authority. Therefore, until the Executive branch enforces the Court’s decision, it would be inappropriate for the Court to entertain any further submissions on a matter where its initial ruling remains disregarded.

2. Initial Rejection of the Court’s Ruling: Rep. Koon blatantly rejected the Court’s decision to return the House to constitutional order under a legitimate Speaker, misapplying Article 3 of the Constitution. Until Rep. Koon and his bloc accept and comply with the Court’s ruling, they lack the moral standing to seek further relief from the same Court. If every losing party simply rejects rulings and refiles at will, it would turn the judicial process into a mockery of justice and waste valuable time and resources.

3. Threats Against the Chief Justice: Rep. James Kolleh, a leading regime representative and associate of Rep. Koon, has threatened to impeach Your Honor. This action is a gross violation of Article 73 of the Constitution, which protects judicial officials from arrest, detention, prosecution, or civil or criminal trial based on their judicial opinions. Their persecution of you, for merely fulfilling your constitutional duties, raises serious concerns about their intentions. Entertaining their submission could further endanger your safety and compromise the integrity of your decision-making.

4. A Politically Motivated Attempt to Implicate the Judiciary: The sudden re-filing of a rejected matter is no coincidence. As a political observer, I firmly believe this is a calculated move intended to entrap Your Honor and create grounds for political impeachment. This submission is a distraction, a delay tactic, and a ploy to undermine your constitutional authority and the independence of the Judiciary.

Honorable Chief Justice, until Boakai’s Executive branch enforces the Supreme Court’s first ruling and regime representatives demonstrate full adherence to the Constitution, it would be just and prudent to vehemently reject their submission for reargument. Only when constitutional respect is restored should any such petition be considered.

Patriotically Yours,

Foday N. Massaquoi

National Chairman

CDC – Council of Patriots