Liberian News: CDC-COP Wants UL Students Expelled

Monrovia-The Council of Patriots of the Congress for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) has called on the administration of the University of Liberia (UL) to immediately expel students involved in the shameful rampage and attack on the headquarters of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

CDC-COP particularly urged the President of the UL, Dr. LayliMaparyan, to effect the immediate expulsion of the students involved in the recent violent attack at the LFA headquarters.

In an official letter addressed to Dr. Maparyan, CDC-COP National Chairman Foday N. Massaquoi and Secretary-General Archie Tarnel Harris described the March 2025 incident as a terroristic act orchestrated by gangster students, claiming that their actions have tarnished the university’s reputation.

According to the CDC-COP, several UL students—including Stephen Brown, Momo Buttel, Christian Bryant, and Obadiah Jallah—were arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and forwarded for prosecution on multiple charges, including Criminal conspiracy, Attempt to commit murder, Recklessendangerment, Aggravated assault, criminal mischief and Rioting.

The institution said although the accused were released on bail, the University of Liberia has yet to take disciplinary action,something they said prompted their demand for immediate expulsion.

Citing Rule 7 of the University’s Student Handbook, which prohibits gangsterism, CDC-COP called on Dr. Maparyan to uphold disciplinary measures against students engaging in lawlessness. The movement accused her administration of failing to take decisive action, raising concerns that UL may become a breeding ground for violent student activism and political vandalism.

“Dr. Maparyan, your leadership is at a crossroads,” the letter states. “You have a duty to uphold the laws of the University and protect its reputation. The culture of impunity among students must end.”

Beyond the expulsion of individual students, the CDC-COP has called for the total disbandment of the Student Unification Party (SUP), the long-standing student political group at the University. According to the group, SUP has transformed into a violent organization, undermining national stability through radical political protests and vandalism.

“SUP has outlived its usefulness. It has become a tool of communist-inspired violence, disrupting academic freedom and posing a national security threat. It must be banned,” the letter argues.

Although this paper doesn’t have copies of communications, the CDC-COP said it has notified international bodies like the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, United Nations Human Rights Office, European Union Mission in Liberia, U.S. Department of State & Bureau of African Affairs, ECOWAS & African Union, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL)

In its concluding remarks, CDC-COP warned Dr. Maparyan that failure to act will lead to a lawless University and damage her administration’s credibility.

“We are watching closely,” the group emphasized. “These commercial bandits must be dealt with, or you will have a chaotic institution to run.”

With this latest call for disciplinary action, pressure is mounting on the University of Liberia to take a firm stance against student violence, while concerns grow over potential political interference in student activism.