Liberian News: CDC Berates Boakai Administration

Monrovia-The President Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration continues to come under a volley of condemnations over its dealings and handling of the affairs of the state, mainly the current vituperation of Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has joined the fray of condemnation and berating of what it termed the Boakai administration’s politically motivated targeting of Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe.

Snowe is a prominent opposition lawmaker and ECOWAS parliamentarian.

In a statement issued today, CDC placed emphasis on the “government’s baseless declaration” of Senator Snowe as a “national security threat,” absent any credible evidence.

The party classified such action as a reckless and unconstitutional act aimed at silencing dissent and consolidating political control.

“This dangerous maneuver violates Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution, which enshrines the right to freedom of expression and political participation for all citizens, including members of the opposition,” the statement read.

“Such undemocratic behavior mirrors the characteristics of authoritarian regimes, not a government sworn to uphold democratic norms,” it added further.

CDC recalled that the ongoing situation with Snowe is not an isolated incident in that the same administration subverted Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah’s ECOWAS appointment as Special Representative to Freetown, using state influence to undermine his international diplomatic appointment.

It states that “This pattern of harassment, intimidation and callous use of the powers of the state for selfish political goals reveals a deeper, systemic abuse of power by the Boakai-led government—one that deliberately weaponizes public institutions to marginalize perceived political threats.”

In the view of the CDC, these acts form part of a broader trend of unconstitutional conduct, recalling what it termed “the administration demonstrated blatant disregard for the Constitution and the authority of the Supreme Court during the just-ended legislative crisis.”

It further said President Boakai’s conspicuous violation of judicial rulings and constitutional boundaries represents a dangerous erosion of the rule of law and a direct affront to Liberia’s democratic order.

“Unlike President Boakai, former President George M. Weah upheld Liberia’s democratic traditions by allowing the then-opposition leader, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to express dissent freely without fear of intimidation or reprisal,” the former ruling party said in the statement.

CDC is demanding the governmental to immediately retract all unsubstantiated allegations made against Senator Snowe, apologize to him and the Liberian people for this politically charged abuse of authority.

The Party also wants the Boakai administration ceases all efforts to weaponize state institutions against political opponents.

“We Call [ on the Liberian people to remain vigilant and actively defend their hard-won constitutional rights,” it said, while also calling on ECOWAS, the African Union, and Liberia’s international partners to take strong note of these developments, and publicly condemn this growing wave of political repression, and monitor Liberia’s adherence to democratic and human rights obligations.

CDC used the medium to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to democracy, liberty, justice, and the rule of law.

According to the party, it stands united with all patriotic Liberians in protecting the democratic foundations of the Republic from authoritarian regression.

More so, CDC said it holds the government accountable for the safety and security of Senator Snowe as the unfounded allegations against him constitute a serious threat to his person.