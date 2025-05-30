Liberian News: CBL Governor Provides Insight On Sound Monetary Frameworks

Monrovia-Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor, Mr. Henry F. Saamoi has provided critical and strategic perspectives into the bank’s resilience and adaptability to the pursuit and realization of sound policy frameworks that are fundamental to ensuring stability in the country’s monetary benchmarks.

In a mesmerizing speech at the opening of a programmefor the Regional Course on Monetary Policy Frameworks and Analytical Tools, organized by WAIFEM, Governor Saamoisaid the CBL is leveraging is primary mandate of ensuring price stability, alongside other important objectives, such as supporting financial stability and economic development, facilitating credit growth in the private sector, and managing exchange rate volatility.

WAIFEM, an acronym, is the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management headquartered in Nigeria.

He however said these competing goals sometimes create what he called “trade-offs” – situation of decrease and increase- as well as policy dilemmas, particularly in an economy with structural challenges and a dual currency regime.

“Despite these complexities,” the CBL Governor, disclosed the bank continues to demonstrate “resilience and adaptability,” and added that their policy stance remains firmly focused on “stabilizing prices and the exchange rate, while also supporting sustainable economic transformation.”

Mr. Saamoi told a gathering of bankers and financial experts that the CBL is actively strengthening collaboration with fiscal authorities to ensure better policy coordination, a critical tool to achieving inclusive growth, job creation and long-term development.

According to him, Liberia currently operates a monetary targeting framework, namely the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), Standing Credit Facility Rate (SCFR), Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR), and the Required Reserve Ratio are the key tools used to influence monetary aggregates and control inflation.

“Due to the underdeveloped nature of our financial markets, these instruments play more of a signaling role than an active market-based one,” the CBL EG added, stating also that they serve as important tools for policy guidance.

Governor Saamoi informed the gathering at the red-lettered occasion that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR by 25 basis points to 17.25 percent in response to recent inflationary pressures, where headline inflation rose from 8.7 percent in Q4 2024 to 12.5 percent in Q1 2025.

The CBL boss described the decision as a reflection of their commitment to disinflation and macroeconomic stability, consistent with the ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Programme’s convergence criteria.

“The Committee also maintained the asymmetric interest rate corridor and reserve requirement ratios to manage liquidity and inflation expectations effectively,” he asserted.

He also delved into the importance of the course as it aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the theoretical foundations and practical applications of monetary policy.

Governor Saamoi also said the Course will cover what he called “analytical tools” such as the Quarterly Projection Model, inflation forecasting, and liquidity management strategies.

“As member countries of WAIFEM seek closer policy harmonization under ECOWAS’ integration agenda, building a common understanding of these frameworks and tools is both timely and necessary,” he said.

He implored the WAIFEM assemblage with a highly experienced team of facilitators take utilize the “valuable opportunity” to sharpen their technical skills and broaden their policy perspectives.

Providing general perspectives on monetary issues, he told the team that the implementation of monetary policy remains central to macroeconomic management and stability, while also acknowledging that a sound monetary policy framework provides the essential anchor for central banks in achieving their primary objective of price stability while also navigating the complex trade-offs among various macroeconomic goals.

Governor Saamoi stated “Monetary policy frameworks refer to the institutional and legal arrangements that define a central bank’s objectives, operational targets, and instruments.”

“These frameworks, whether Exchange Rate Targeting, Monetary Targeting Inflation Targeting, or hybrid models—must align with a country’s exchange rate regime, macroeconomic fundamentals, and financial market development,” the CBL boss underscored.

According to him, selected framework also shapes how policy decisions are communicated, evaluated, and adjusted over time, stressing how central banks adopt explicit inflation targets and use forward-looking models to forecast inflation under an Inflation Targeting regime.

“Interest rates and other monetary tools such as open market operations, repos, and reserve requirements are then employed to steer inflation expectations toward the desired target,” he said.