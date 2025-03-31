Liberian News: Carter-D Foundation-Liberia Reaches Out To CAB-Liberia

By Jonathan O. Grigsby, Snr.

Monrovia-A local humanitarian organization, Carter-D Foundation-Liberia, has reached out its assistance initiative to the Christian Association of Blind of Liberia (CAB–Liberia), on the Monrovia-RobertsfieldHighway.

Carter-D Foundation–Liberia recently made available ten (10) single six–inch mattresses, ten (10) office chairs, several bedding and many other items to be used exclusively at the Christian Association of Blind of Liberia (CAB – Liberia).

This is the second in the series of assistance Carter-D Foundation–Liberia has reached out to CAB – Liberia in helping the institution to buttress it improving the wellbeing the administration as well as boarding students and students attending CAB – Liberia school.

The Foundation for 2023 – 2024 academic school year provided uniforms for students at the school, with the aimed to reduce the financial burdens on some visually impaired parents who usually find it very difficult to purchase uniforms and other instructional materials for their children.

Presenting the items to CAB’s Authorities, Carter-D Foundation – Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Caroline Dolo, says the Foundation will always be supportive of the activities of the blind community to ensure their potentials are developed.

Madam Dolo disclosed that: “Over the years Carter Foundation – Liberia has been engaged in supporting individual sighted children who parents are blind in school with funding from the family and partners.

The children were recruited from the street, which for the 4 years did well but I got frustrated when some of the children dropped and refused to continue their education. I got more frustrated when some of the girls we supported got impregnated and their parents could not give us any detailed information about them.

Mrs. Dolo explained that following that experience, The Carter-D Foundation – Liberia decided to change its approach to target visual impaired organizations like the Christian Association of Blind of Liberia (CAB – Liberia).

Madam Dolo noted it was from that point that the Foundation made it first reached out to the Christian Association of Blind of Liberia (CAB – Liberia) by providing uniforms, white cane and other materials to the students.

The Chief Executive Officer of Carter-D Foundation – Liberia said because of the interest the Foundation had in the visually impaired community it she will continue her support to other institution base on funding availability.

She stated that the mattresses and bedding will be used for the visually impaired children in dormitories to enjoy the comfort of their sleep and chairs can be used in various offices.

“The community of visually impaired people has lots of potentials so they must be supported by local and international organizations, the Liberian Government and well-meaning Liberians to have their potentials expose and empower them to become useful citizens of Liberia. She added that we need to be self-sufficient and to stop them from being baggers at various street corners, officers and marketplaces”,

Receiving the items, the President of the Christian Association of the Blind of Liberia, Beyan Korta, thanked Carter-D Foundation – Liberia for items, stressing, they will be used for the intended purpose.

Mr. Korta further thanked Mrs. Caroline Dolo for not generalizing people of the blind community to stop supporting the community because of the action of some visually impaired children and their parents. He told Mrs. Dolo that the Foundation’s support is aligned with the CAB primary focus to have people of blind community to be educated.

“When our people are educated through formal and informal education their livelihoods will definitely improve thus making them to contribute to socio-economic development of Liberia”, CAB’s President indicated.

He appealed to the Foundation to look in the direction of its computer lab to make at least a laptop to get the lab more functional to build the students’ capacity in computer skills.

Mr. Korta said CAB is looking forward to seeing Carter Foundation – Liberia reaching out more frequently to institution to help to transform the standard of living people of the blind community.

About Carter-D Foundation – Liberia

Carter-D Foundation – Liberia was founded in 2018 by the Dolo’s family in memory of their late son (Carter S. Dolo) who met his untimely death at age 9 years in 2009.

He was a very smart child who was loved by everyone.

Growing up as a child, he was ambitious, loving and caring. He said one day to his dad ‘I want to be a medical Doctor to care for sick and disable people particularly children”.

Against this background, since his death we have over the years planned to extend his aspiration to the most vulnerable, less privileged and deprived children of his age ranged in desperate conditions.

Carter-D Foundation – Liberia is registered as a charitable foundation in Liberia Creating an opportunity for underprivileged children.

The Foundation supports (education, health and welfare) to physically challenged (disability) parents’ and their children, provide sponsorship for children diagnosed with eye condition(s) that require treatment or surgery, provision of mobility aid for the physically challenged children below the age of 16 years with special attention to those visually impaired, provide educational, instructional and basic materials to special need schools

About CAB – Liberia

Christian Association of the Blind – Liberia (CAB – Liberia) is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that advocate for the rights of people who are blind and partially sighted in Liberia.

CAB – Liberia mission is to promote education, skills training, and employment opportunities for the blind and partially.